DUI/violation of open container law/leaving scene of accident: Police were dispatched Feb. 9 regarding a vehicle crash at McDonald's on Cosby Highway. The driver of a white Challenger was following a car that hit her, a black Caliber. While speaking with the driver of the Caliber, Brittany Rollins, 34, an odor of alcohol was detected coming from her breath. An open beer can in the center cup holder and numerous empty jars from Ole Smoky Distillery were observed in the vehicle. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest and transported to Newport Police Dept. for testing. She refused to continue with testing. 

Domestic assault: NPD responded Feb. 10 to a residence for a 911 hangup and a child screaming in the background. It was determined that two parties were arguing and the female, Samantha Driskill, slapped the other party in the face. Driskill stated she was arguing with the other party, a male, who was in her face, screaming and yelling. The male did not wish to press charges and said they would separate for the day. However, Driskill said if the officer left there would be another argument between them and she would strike him again. She stated that verbal and physical altercations between them happen almost daily. She was advised to get an order of protection after she stated she only stays with him out of fear of retaliation. She was determined to be the primary aggressor in the assault and was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.

