DUI/violation of open container law/leaving scene of accident: Police were dispatched Feb. 9 regarding a vehicle crash at McDonald's on Cosby Highway. The driver of a white Challenger was following a car that hit her, a black Caliber. While speaking with the driver of the Caliber, Brittany Rollins, 34, an odor of alcohol was detected coming from her breath. An open beer can in the center cup holder and numerous empty jars from Ole Smoky Distillery were observed in the vehicle. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest and transported to Newport Police Dept. for testing. She refused to continue with testing.
Domestic assault: NPD responded Feb. 10 to a residence for a 911 hangup and a child screaming in the background. It was determined that two parties were arguing and the female, Samantha Driskill, slapped the other party in the face. Driskill stated she was arguing with the other party, a male, who was in her face, screaming and yelling. The male did not wish to press charges and said they would separate for the day. However, Driskill said if the officer left there would be another argument between them and she would strike him again. She stated that verbal and physical altercations between them happen almost daily. She was advised to get an order of protection after she stated she only stays with him out of fear of retaliation. She was determined to be the primary aggressor in the assault and was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Animal cruelty: An NPD officer responded Feb. 12 to a residence on a report of two dogs without shelter. A small pup was observed running around the yard of the residence and there was a bulldog tied up behind in the house with no food or water. A German Shepherd was also observed tied to a tree behind the house with no food or water nor a dog house for shelter. Teresa Creamer was advised of what was going on and she indicated she wanted to give up the dogs. Animal Control took possession of all three dogs and transported them to the city animal shelter. Creamer was cited for dogs running at large and animal cruelty.
DUI/Driving while suspended: Officers responded to the area of the Co-op on West Broadway in regard to a driver possibly under the influence in a yellow Dodge Neon. The vehicle was observed to weave several times and almost struck a vehicle in the merging lane. The vehicle's displayed registration plate came back to a blue BMW. A stop was made and the driver, Steven Alexander, had bloodshot eyes, movement was erratic and pupils were constricted. He performed poorly on all field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest and it was confirmed that his license was suspended out of Washington County for failure to pay pines from Sept. 14, 2021. He declined to provide a blood sample. Alexander was transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Failure to yield to emergency vehicle/driving while suspended: On Feb. 10 a vehicle driven by Kassie Pitt failed to move to the left lane on West Highway 25/70 while a traffic stop was being conducted and nearly struck the patrol vehicle, which had all its emergency lights activated and was clearly visible to motorists. Pitt advised she didn't have a driver's license due an accumulation of points. The suspension was confirmed and her license had 31 points accumulated and one prior driving while suspended out of Jefferson County as of Aug. 8, 2022.
DUI/reckless driving/speeding: On Feb. 11 a vehicle pulled onto US 25/70 at a high rate of speed, spinning tires. It accelerated past 60 mph, confirmed by radar. The officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle which was traveling in excess of 90 mph, but could not gain on the vehicle. The vehicle then attempted to turn onto Underwood Road and ran up on the curb and into a grass median. A traffic stop was initiated at Diamond Circle and Underwood Road. The driver, Walter Holt, had glossy, bloodshot eyes, slow and slurred speech, a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath and was very unsteady on his feet, almost falling when exiting the vehicle. He refused to do field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to the jail annex without incident.
Violation of probation: An officer was patrolling on Feb. 11 and saw Douglas Woodson, known to have an active warrant for violation of probation out of Cocke County, walking. The warrant was confirmed and Woodson was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Shoplifting: On Feb. 11 an officer responded to Walmart regarding a shoplifter. Employees observed Lauryn Eastridge "skip scanning" several items at a self-checkout register without paying for $268.03 worth of merchandise in her shopping cart. Eastridge was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Warrant: An officer was patrolling the area of Old Knoxville Highway on Feb. 12 when Patricia Jenkins was observed prowling around a vacant house. She was found to have a capias out of Cocke County and was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
DUI: On Feb. 12 a vehicle was observed stopped in the left lane, heading east on West Broadway. A welfare check was conducted on the driver, Nicholas Conrad. A very strong odor of alcohol was detected coming from his person. Conrad stated he had not consumed any alcohol. He thought he was either in Sevier County or Knox County on Chapman Highway. He had a difficult time performing field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest. He refused chemical testing and was then transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Public intoxication: Police were dispatched on Feb. 13 to Knights Inn in reference to a noise complaint and verbal altercation. Upon arrival, contact was made with Courtney Fairchild and Stephen Ellison. Fairchild stated she was in an argument with another male, her ex-boyfriend and was attempting to leave with Ellison, however she did not know Ellison's name. Ellison gave conflicting statements on how he knew her and where he was taking her. Fairchild was slurring her speech and appeared to be intoxicated and stated she had been consuming a lot of alcohol. She could not stand without holding herself up and could not provide her photo ID on her phone. She handed her phone to police asking for assistance in operating her photo gallery. She continued to drop items and could not provide basic information. For her safety she was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On Feb. 13 police were dispatched to Walgreens with a reported shoplifter identified as a male wearing gray pants and a black hoodie. Contact was made with the male, identified as John Shehee from past interactions. Concealed property was recovered from Shehee's person. Property taken totaled $70.84. He was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail. He was trespassed from Walgreens.
Contempt of court/violation of probation: An officer stopped a vehicle at Walgreens Feb. 13 that was traveling on Cosby Highway. The driver, David Taber, was found to have two active warrants out of Cocke County juvenile and sessions court. Taber was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
