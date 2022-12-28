Failure to appear/violation of probation: On Dec. 26 police came in contact with Joseph Bradley Stuart at Uptown Rentals, who had an active warrant out of Cocke County and one probation violation. Warrants were confirmed and Stuart was transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.

Domestic assault: Police were dispatched Dec. 26 to 4 Star Auto apartments on a domestic assault. Contact was made with the complainant, Ronnie McGaha who stated when his husband came home an argument ensued. McGaha states Hance slapped him with an open hand across his face. Hance stated he did slap McGaha because McGaha wouldn’t stop talking. Hance was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.