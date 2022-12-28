Failure to appear/violation of probation: On Dec. 26 police came in contact with Joseph Bradley Stuart at Uptown Rentals, who had an active warrant out of Cocke County and one probation violation. Warrants were confirmed and Stuart was transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Domestic assault: Police were dispatched Dec. 26 to 4 Star Auto apartments on a domestic assault. Contact was made with the complainant, Ronnie McGaha who stated when his husband came home an argument ensued. McGaha states Hance slapped him with an open hand across his face. Hance stated he did slap McGaha because McGaha wouldn’t stop talking. Hance was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: On Dec. 23 Ricky Eugene Burgess was taken into custody without incident at Love’s Travel Center on an active warrant for failure to appear.
Assault/public drunkenness/destruction of property: NPD responded Dec. 23 to Jefferson Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance involving an intoxicated male. The male was identified as Irvin Ogle, who appeared to be extremely intoxicated and had trouble standing. His hands were covered in blood and he stated he had punched through the glass at his mother’s house. His mother, Cynthia Shelley, stated she began to argue with Ogle and he began punching the stove in the kitchen and then punched through the glass pantry door. Ogle was taken into custody and while being transported stated he was going to kill Shelley’s husband, Daniel Shelley.
Cruelty to animals: Officers conducted a welfare check on Dec. 24 at 230 Old Cave Church Road on a dog that was left out in the cold. The dog’s shelter was poorly packed, leaving it without space to effectively shelter from the weather. No evidence of food or water were found in the yard in reach of the dog’s chain. The dog, a brindle plott, appeared to be emaciated. Animal control removed the dog and was taken to the animal control shelter. The owner of the dog, Jonathan Rufus James, met with officers at NPD and was cited into court and return of the dog is pending until that time.
Driving under the influence: On Dec. 24 police received a call of a truck traveling on E. Hwy 25/70 in a reckless manner and failing to maintain its lane. NPD observed the vehicle drifting from side to side in its lane and then cross the fog line. The driver, Jeffrey Burchfield, was stopped and the strong odor of alcoholic beverage was noted coming from Burchfield, who stated he had consumed some alcoholic beverages at a bar on his way home. Burchfield staggered when exiting the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were not able to be conducted due to safety reasons and he refused to submit a breath or blood sample. He was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Public intoxication: Officers were sent Dec. 24 to Best Western Inn to investigate a drunk person. Charla Dowell, who had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her, had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. She was taken into custody for her safety and the safety of the general public and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: Police were dispatched Dec. 24 to Walmart for a shoplifter. The store’s loss prevention advised Genaro Rodriguez concealed items in a Walmart bag, placed them into the motorized scooter and exited the establishment. Rodriguez stated he “only went outside to donate to the Salvation Army and was going to return and pay for the remaining items.” The items amounted to $70.04. He was issued a citation.
Driving under the influence: Officers responded to Weigel’s for an unresponsive male behind the wheel of his pickup on Dec. 24. The subject, Dennis Ruppe, had to be awakened by shaking him. There was a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. The man stated he was diabetic and he was asked if officers could search for a glucose monitor and he agreed. During the search a half-empty bottle of Dewar’s was found. He failed field tests. He was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. He consented to a voluntary blood draw. He was placed in custody and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Aggravated assault/theft: Officers were dispatched Dec. 22 to 416 Ruble Ave., regarding an assault. Austin Schmaltz-Cline stated he was walking near the pet park on 9th Street when three guys jumped out of a cream-colored Lincoln Navigator and assaulted him, beating him with a stick and took his wallet that contained $430. Also during the assault his Galaxy A20 cell phone was taken. He said he thought one guy was Dalton Miller because he heard them call him by name. Another name used during the assault was Dustin. Schmaltz-Cline stated after he got up he ran through some backyards and went to the first house with a light on and called 911. He declined medical transport. Lacerations on his hands and knees were observed.
Drug narcotic offenses/drug paraphernalia/driving while suspended: A call was received Dec. 22 on a reckless driver. The vehicle was observed turning into Walgreens, almost hitting another vehicle. Once in the parking lot, the vehicle swerved to avoid another vehicle. The driver, David C. Loyd, stated he was waiting at Walgreens for his girlfriend to come pick him up. He was showing to have a suspended driver’s license. Upon conducting a consented search of the vehicle, a capped needle was found under the driver’s side floor mat. Loyd was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Violation of probation: On Dec. 22 a vehicle was observed traveling on West Hwy 25/70 with non-functioning tail lights. Richard Schulz, a passenger in the vehicle, was found to have a capias warrant and a warrant for violation of probation out of Franklin County. He was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Violation of probation: On Dec. 22, police responded to Cocke County Probation and Parole for a female, Terri Ball, with an active warrant out of Sevier County. The warrant was confirmed and Ball was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Capias warrant: On Dec. 22 police came in contact with Kevin Hernandez on a traffic stop, who was found to have a capias out of Cocke County. The warrant was confirmed and he was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.