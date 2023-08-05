Possession of a controlled substance: On August 1 officers were patrolling in the area of Love’s Truck Stop and observed a vehicle with an expired registration driven by Alea Murray, 23, with passengers in the vehicle, Trinity Sells, 44, and Amber Weaver, 37, all of whom were known to officers. As officers approached the vehicle, a lot of movement was noticed going on and the three females were asked to exit the vehicle and searched for weapons, during which a glass pipe, commonly used for narcotics, fell out of Weaver’s bra. Officers also found an open container of Burenorphine and Naloxone in Weaver’s wallet and placed her under arrest. Officers found a Crown Royal bag with the same drugs in reach of the front passenger, Sells. Sells was charged with possession of a controlled substance — schedule III. Weaver was charged with possession of methamphetamines, possession of a controlled substance — schedule III, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and introduction of controlled substances into a penal institution. The last charge stemming from Weaver having a clear crystal substance on her person when searched during processing at the jail without alerting officers of the drug being in her possession.
Contempt of court: On Aug. 1 officers were patrolling on West Broadway when a male observed walking nearby was thought to have active warrants against him. The male, Christopher Robertson, 36 was not the person sought by police but it was found Robertson did have an active warrant for contempt of court. Robertson was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
