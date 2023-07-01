Public intoxication: Police were dispatched June 28 to the Time Out Travel Center for a male sitting outside the building drinking a beer. Contact was made with Dana Clark Hughes, 64, who had the odor of alcohol about his person. He denied drinking but an almost empty bottle of Steel Reserve Malt Liquor and two unopened bottles were in a bag beside Hughes. He was also drinking out of a coffee cup filled with an alcoholic beverage. He was determined to be a danger to himself in his intoxicated state, placed under arrest for public intoxication and transported to the Cocke Jail Annex.
Theft of property under $1,000: A theft report was taken June 28 for a report of a stolen bicycle. The complainant, Storm Marie Hall, 27, gave the name of somebody she said had stolen the bank. Police unsuccessfully attempted to contact the person at the address provided. Later, police met again with Hall in the Price Less parking lot and she stated she had given the bike to the person she named as a suspect and he should have it. A second attempt was made with the original suspect and the suspect was shown a picture of the bike Hall had provided and the bike was confirmed. Hall had originally stated she bought the bicycle from Walmart and would find the transaction in her mobile banking but was unable to do so. Hall then advised that the bike may have actually been stolen and that another subject had given her the bicycle. Hall was cited for theft. The officer returned to the initial location, retrieved the bicycle and returned it to the original owner. The bike was valued at $200.
