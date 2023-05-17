Theft warrant: An NPD officer was patrolling the area of West Broadway on May 13 and observed an argument between a male and female that appeared may turn physical. Contact was made with the male, Michael Hill, and it was learned he had a warrant out of Blount County for theft under $1,000. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

Driving while revoked/driving with expired registration/removal of registration decal or plate: On May 14 an officer was patrolling the area of College Street and East Broadway and observed a vehicle with a plate that was showing expired since June 2022. The vehicle was stopped at Dollar General at Eastern Plaza and the driver, Christopher Gregg, was confirmed to be driving on a revoked driver’s license for DUI. He had been previously arrested by NPD on Jan. 29 for driving while license revoked. He was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.