Theft warrant: An NPD officer was patrolling the area of West Broadway on May 13 and observed an argument between a male and female that appeared may turn physical. Contact was made with the male, Michael Hill, and it was learned he had a warrant out of Blount County for theft under $1,000. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Driving while revoked/driving with expired registration/removal of registration decal or plate: On May 14 an officer was patrolling the area of College Street and East Broadway and observed a vehicle with a plate that was showing expired since June 2022. The vehicle was stopped at Dollar General at Eastern Plaza and the driver, Christopher Gregg, was confirmed to be driving on a revoked driver’s license for DUI. He had been previously arrested by NPD on Jan. 29 for driving while license revoked. He was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
Public intoxication: Officers made contact on May 14 with Robert Burchfield at 460 Eastern Plaza Way, who appeared to be under the influence. He was sweating profusely and exhibiting paranoid behavior. He could not stand still at the time of contact. Burchfield was taken into custody for his safety and the safety of the general public and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: An officer responded May 15 to a report of a lifter at Walmart. A store employee advised that a male, identified as Chad Michael Hagerman, opened a pack of razors, discarded the package and placed them in his pocket. He then collected items from electronics and entered the bathroom and left the bathroom without those items in his hands. The employee went into the bathroom and those items were not there. He continued watching Hagerman, who at one point confronted the employee and told him to stop following him. Hagerman then went to the dog food aisle and stayed there for 30 minutes and continued to sit, stand and lay on the floor. The officer then detained Hagerman and found on Hagerman the razors in his pockets, numerous new USB cables, plus three tubes of hair and two hot dogs in the wrapper. All items totaled $50.20. Hagerman was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Disorderly conduct/manufacture, deliver, sale schedule IV narcotics: Officers were dispatched May 16 to Newport Manor Apartments regarding a possible fight. Officers were met by several neighbors, who were outside due to the disturbance. Officers heard a female standing at the door of an apartment yelling and she could be heard from the parking lot. The woman, identified as Chyna Swaggerty, was yelling expletives at another female over $60 that was missing. She was given several warnings to stop yelling as she was disturbing the peace of her neighbors, but continued to make a disturbance. She was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct. A search located an unlabeled pill bottle inside her right pocket that contained cut straws and a half-pill of Xanax. She was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant: An officer came in contact with Rodney Campbell on May 15, who was known to have an active warrant out of Cocke County. The warrant was confirmed and Campbell was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.
Violation of probation: An officer responded May 15 to 579 West Broadway for a suspicious female in a vehicle in the parking lot. The driver, Rachel Gregory, stated she was there resting due to not having anywhere to stay. She was found to have an outstanding warrant for violation of probation out of Cocke County. The warrant was confirmed and she was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.