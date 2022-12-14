Warrant: On Dec. 8 officers were patrolling the area of Old Knoxville Highway when Cody Sams. who was known to have an active Capias warrant out of Cocke County, was observed walking in the area. After the warrant was confirmed, Sams was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Violation of probation: Contact was made with Justin Barnes during a Dec. 8 traffic stop. It was found Barnes had an outstanding warrant for violation of probation. The warrant was confirmed and Barnes was transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Vandalism/larceny: An officer responded Dec. 9 to Co-op in reference to a vending machine that had been broken into. An employee stated a male damaged a Coke machine and stole an unknown amount of money. Surveillance tape of the suspect showed him entering the dock at 3:42 a.m., where the machine is located, and leaving the dock at 3:58 a.m. No arrests at this time.
Simple assault: Officers were sent to Murphy USA at 1077 Cosby Highway Dec. 9 to investigate an assault. The victim, Kenneth Ramsey, stated he has been assaulted by Susan Glenn. Ramsey stated he was getting gas at Murphy USA when got into an argument with Christopher Glenn about Glenn’s daughter. Ramsey stated while they were arguing, Susan Glenn approached him and started being aggressive. Ramsey stated she then punched him in the face and spit on him. Ramsey had no visible injuries at the time of the incident.
Driving under the influence: Police were dispatched Dec. 9 to the area of W. Broadway and C Avenue with a report of a three-vehicle wreck. The driver of vehicle No. 3 advised she “must not have stopped in time.” Driver of vehicle No. 2 was stopped in the traffic lane due to a red light when she felt a sudden impact to the rear of her vehicle, causing her vehicle to impact vehicle No. 1, also stopped in the traffic lane due to a red light. Driver of vehicle No. 3, Cody Danielle Ivey, stated she “must not have stopped in time, striking vehicle No. 2, but stated she did not cause the wreck. The odor of alcoholic beverage was detected when speaking to Ivey. When asked if she had anything to drink, the driver responded, “yeah, I’m drunk.” She advised she only had two drinks. She declined field tests and declined to provide a blood/breath sample. She stated she had let her insurance lapse and currently did not have insurance. Ivey was transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Shoplifting: On Dec. 10 officers were sent to Walmart for a shoplifter. A Walmart employee advised that Erica Valentine had taken a tent off the shelf in camping supplies. She then went to customer service and asked for a return on the tent. The tent is valued at $142. Valentine was cited into Cocke County Sessions Courts for theft under $1,000.
Theft: An officer responded to Kenjo Market in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the officer was advised by Sherri Oliver she had called the store after she had accidentally left her wallet on the checkout and left the store. She stated she called the store and spoke to employee Michelle Smith and inquired if her wallet was there and was told it was not. Upon speaking with the responding officer, Smith stated the wallet was found in a trash can outside while herself and a male identified as Brandon Boon, was changing the trash. Smith stated she then sent Oliver a picture of the wallet and asked if it were hers because she did not want to open it. Oliver identified it as hers. Oliver went to retrieve the wallet and noticed $1,200 in cash was missing, but everything else was still in the wallet. After Smith left, the officer spoke with Smith again, who changed her story and stated she did not find Oliver’s wallet in the trash can. Smith stated a male that lives on the same road she lives on brought it into the store and told her he “didn’t want any part of this.” Smith stated she did not want the victim to know how the wallet was found because the male, the victim and Smith all live in the same area and did not want any problems. Smith stated she did know the male’s name but is approximately 6-feet tall, thin build and blonde hair. The officer spoke with the manager by phone and she stated should be there on Dec. 12 to review video footage.
Drunkenness/public intoxication: Officers were sent Dec. 11 to the intersection of Melton Avenue and Graham Street for an intoxicated male. Upon arrival, Constable Roger Henderson stated he observed Jeffrey Stewart laying the roadway on Melton. Upon speaking with Stewart he was uneasy on his feet and stated he had taken heroin and left a friend’s house on Melton. Stewart was making exaggerated movements consistent with intoxication from heroin and almost fell down several times while walking to a patrol car. Stewart was deemed a danger to himself and the general public and was taken into custody for public intoxication and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: Police were dispatched Dec. 11 to Walmart at 1075 Cosby Highway with a report of a shoplifter. Loss prevention advised a female, identified as Skyla Costner, had concealed items for theft while inside. Costner admitted she did conceal items consisting of food, blankets and pillows. Total amount of items was $234.94. Cost was trespassed and trespassed from the store.
Violation fo sexual offender registration: A traffic stop was conducted Dec. 12 on West Broadway on a vehicle with a suspended registration plate. The passenger, Charles Hayes, was found to have a confirmed active arrest warrant for violation of the sex offender registry issued by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department. Hayes was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Simple assault: An officer was dispatched Dec. 12 to the Kenjo station in reference to an assault. The victim, Brandon Baxter, stated he was “jumped” by three Hispanic males. Baxter stated he was waiting in line when the three males started “talking sht” to him. Baxter stated he walked back to his car and the three males began hitting him. Baxter was holding his jaw and stated his front tooth was broken in the assault. Baxter stated the males were heavy-set, appearing to be in their 30s and wearing ball caps. He stated they fled the scene in an older model black sedan. The cashier inside the store stated she saw the males chase Baxter to the front of his vehicle, but did not see them physically assault him.
