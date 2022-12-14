Warrant: On Dec. 8 officers were patrolling the area of Old Knoxville Highway when Cody Sams. who was known to have an active Capias warrant out of Cocke County, was observed walking in the area. After the warrant was confirmed, Sams was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.

Violation of probation: Contact was made with Justin Barnes during a Dec. 8 traffic stop. It was found Barnes had an outstanding warrant for violation of probation. The warrant was confirmed and Barnes was transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.