Violation of probation: On Jan. 3 an officer went at the request of Newport Housing Authority to arrest Dwayne Crittenden on an active warrant. Crittenden was waiting outside the residence and was placed under arrest on his violation of probation warrant and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.

Simple assault/drunkenness/domestic assault/public intoxication: Police responded Jan. 3 in regard to a domestic dispute. Police encountered Nathaniel Cantrell who appeared to be intoxicated. The complainant that called 911 stated Cantrell came over and was intoxicated and wanted him to leave. She stated he became verbally abusive. She stated she then took her car keys to the vehicle of hers that Cantrell was driving. She went outside and Cantrell came outside and knocked her to the ground and slammed her head into the ground several times and kicked her in the side with his boot. He then held her to the ground before she was eventually able to fight back and get free. She had visible wounds to her left arm, left leg and her clothing was wet where she had been held on the ground. Cantrell was placed into custody and then became belligerent and at one point spat on the shirt of one of the responding officers. Cantrell was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.

