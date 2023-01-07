Violation of probation: On Jan. 3 an officer went at the request of Newport Housing Authority to arrest Dwayne Crittenden on an active warrant. Crittenden was waiting outside the residence and was placed under arrest on his violation of probation warrant and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Simple assault/drunkenness/domestic assault/public intoxication: Police responded Jan. 3 in regard to a domestic dispute. Police encountered Nathaniel Cantrell who appeared to be intoxicated. The complainant that called 911 stated Cantrell came over and was intoxicated and wanted him to leave. She stated he became verbally abusive. She stated she then took her car keys to the vehicle of hers that Cantrell was driving. She went outside and Cantrell came outside and knocked her to the ground and slammed her head into the ground several times and kicked her in the side with his boot. He then held her to the ground before she was eventually able to fight back and get free. She had visible wounds to her left arm, left leg and her clothing was wet where she had been held on the ground. Cantrell was placed into custody and then became belligerent and at one point spat on the shirt of one of the responding officers. Cantrell was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: NPD made contact with Timothy Collins Jan. 4 during a traffic stop. Collins was confirmed to have an active capias warrant for failure to appear out of Cocke County. He was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Assault: On Jan. 4 officers responded to a call in regard to an assault at the Triple B Bar. The victim stated she came outside the bar and found Tonya Weathers laying beside the building and informed Weather to leave. Weathers refused and became irate, grabbing the victim by the hair and punching her in the face with a closed fist and then hit her in the nose. Visible injuries were present. Weathers left the scene but was located behind the Marathon, placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Contempt of court: Contact was made Jan. 4 with Walter Williams who was found to have an active arrest warrant for contempt of court out of Cocke County. Williams was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession of controlled substance: Officers were dispatched Jan. 4 to Newport Medical Center regarding a patient who had run off with his IV still attached. The patient, George Meeks, was located at the intersection of 6th Street and Cheroke and advised to stop and he was under arrest. Meeks took off running behind a residence at 418 6th Street toward Cherokee. After a short foot pursuit officers were able to catch Meeks and take him into custody. Meeks had prior knowledge he had warrants because he was advised of them when he was transported to Newport Medical Center earlier in the night from an overdose that occurred on Myers Circle.
Violation of probation: While conducting a shoplifting investigation on Jan. 5, NPD came in contact with Kellie Roberts, who was found to have a warrant for violation of probation. She was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
