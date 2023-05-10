Simple assault and vandalism: On May 5, police responded to a call alleging an assault. The victim stated she was assaulted by Jacen Eugene Valentine, who accused her of stealing $40 while he was asleep. The victim said Valentine grabbed her TV, threw it and broke it, then struck her on the side of the head. Valentine then grabbed a lamp and threw it at the victim, striking her on the leg and breaking the lamp. Valentine was located at his Freeman Avenue residence and admitted to an altercation regarding the theft of $40, but denied hitting the victim. He admitted to breaking the lamp, but said that he did not throw it at the victim. There was a contusion observed on the victim’s leg. The value of the damaged items was $330. Valentine was charged with simple assault and vandalism and booked into the Cocke County Jail.
Drunkenness and vandalism: Police responded May 5 to a call regarding a female slashing tires at an apartment. A witness reported seeing Cassandra Jolene McGhee, 40, stab the two back tires of a black Mitsubishi. She had also removed the car’s tag. When asked where the tag was, McGhee led officers to a patch of weeds where she had thrown the tag. With slurred speech and smelling of alcohol, McGhee was asked if she was under the influence to which she responded she had drank a beer and taken Gabapentin. Being a danger to herself and others, McGhee was placed under arrest and charged with drunkenness and vandalism. Damages to the vehicle were estimated to be $660.
Probation violation: An officer observed Michael Louis Henderson, 37, while patrolling River Road on May 5. Henderson was wanted for an outstanding warrant, so he was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Probation violation: While patrolling West Highway 25-70 on May 5 near the Family Inn, Bryan Benjamin Thompson, 25, was riding a bicycle down the highway. Thompson was known to have an active warrant out of Cocke County. He was detained while central dispatch confirmed the warrant. Thompson was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Shoplifting: An officer responded to a shoplifting call at Walmart on May 5. Shawna A. Maples, 27, allegedly stole $53.08 worth of makeup. Maples had slurred speech and dilated pupils, and admitted to the officer that she had used methamphetamine. She was charged with drunkenness and shoplifting and was transported to the Cocke County Jail. The stolen items were returned to Walmart.
Traffic violations: A vehicle was observed May 5 traveling on West Broadway with a passenger side headlight and a brake light both non-operational. After initiating a traffic stop, the vehicle was found to be operated by Loretta J. Sparks, 19. She did not have proof of insurance and her license was suspended for failure to appear. She was arrested and charged with violation of the light law, driving with a suspended license and failure to provide proof of insurance. She was taken to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: Police were dispatched to Walmart May 5 on a report of a shoplifter. A loss prevention associate observed a male suspect, Justin C. Kinsler, 27, get $156.24 of merchandise, including fishing lures, camping supplies, hooks and lights and walk past all points of sale without paying for the items. He was charged with shoplifting and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. All items were recovered.
Probation violation: A vehicle was observed May 6 on Templin Street with a muffler law violation. When the license plate was run, it was not found to be on file. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver of the vehicle, Samantha Marie Norton, 31, was found to have two active arrest warrants for violation of probation out of Cocke County. Norton was arrested and taken to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Driving while suspended: On May 6 a vehicle was observed pulling into the parking lot at the Cocke County Jail with a tag on display that was suspended. When the officer made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Stephanie D. Houchins, 52, it was confirmed that she did not have a driver’s license as her license was revoked for DUI and had been revoked for multiple DUI convictions in Cocke County as of August 2016. Houchins said that she drove to the jail knowing her license was revoked to pick up her boyfriend, who was being released from jail. She was arrested and charged with driving with a revoked license.
DUI/driving without a license: An officer observed a man lying in the parking lot at The Newport Plain Talk at 145 East Broadway on May 6. The officer came in contact with Aurelio Andres Sebastian, 47, and Angel Gaspar, 33. Both smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. Multiple open containers of beer were in plain sight. Both men couldn’t maintain balance and used the vehicle as a brace. Sebastian, who was driving, did not have a driver’s license. A field sobriety test couldn’t be performed because of a language barrier. Both men were arrested. Gaspar was charged with drunkenness and public intoxication. Sebastian was charged with driving without a license, DUI and violation of the open container law.
