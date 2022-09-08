GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On August 26, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to a residence in reference to damage to a structure. Upon arrival. Suggs spoke with a Mr. Williams who stated someone had placed stray cats under his trailer. Williams told the officer that the cats have damaged the insulation under his home, and that an unknown individual has been feeding the cats without his permission. Williams valued the damage to the underpinning at 460.00 and was advised that Newport Animal Control is aware of the situation.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On August 27, officers were dispatched to the area of Lowe’s in reference to multiple calls concerning a male harassing people in the parking lot. Upon arrival to the area, Officer Paul Weber made contact with the complainant who stated a man had approached him and his girlfriend, started yelling at them, and then chased them through the parking lot as they tried to drive away. Weber stated he was able to observe video footage of Casey Nagy yelling and chasing the complainant’s vehicle. Police then received another call in reference to Nagy who was firing a slingshot behind Marshall’s. Weber stated he made contact with Nagy behind Marshall’s and he was still armed with the slingshot. According to the officer, Nagy appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine, and gave bizarre and conflicting statements. Nagy stated he was convinced he observed his girlfriend and that he was trying to get her to come home. Nagy’s girlfriend was confirmed to be in custody of the Cocke County Jail since August 26, 2022. Nagy continued to state that several people were after him and was convinced that every vehicle that drove by him contained his girlfriend and or people that were “hunting” him. Nagy was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
THEFT: On August 28, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, Suggs spoke with a Mr. Whitlock who stated his vehicle had been taken sometime after 6PM on August 27. Whitlock stated he had caught his payments up on the vehicle earlier in the week but feared the vehicle was possibly repossessed. Officers observed drag marks on the pavement where the vehicle was parked consistent with a vehicle being towed away. Officers observed no broken glass in the area and Whitlock stated he still had all sets of keys to the vehicle. The vehicle is registered to Whitlock’s mother. Mrs. Whitlock spoke with officers over the phone and stated that she did request for the vehicle to be reported stolen. Mr. Whitlock stated the vehicle is financed through Check Into Cash in Newport, and is valued at approximately $8,000.00. Mr. Whitlock stated he would attempt to make contact with Check Into Cash when they open on the next Monday to find if the vehicle had been repossessed. The vehicle had not been entered into NCIC at the time of the report
UNDERAGE DWI: On August 26, Officer William Garber stated he visually observed a blue Volvo traveling East on Broadway in front of Walgreens at approximately 41 mph in a posted 30 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted near Food City East and contact was made with the driver Maxim Joynt. Joynt had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol, and the officer stated he could see an open container of Bud Light in the center console of the car, though Joynt is only 20 years old. Joynt was asked to perform some field sobriety tests and he agreed. Joynt opposed performing a walk and turn test and stated that he would fail the test. Joynt also told the officer that he had drunk at least 10 beers.Joynt was read the Tennessee Implied Consent Form and agreed to give a sample of his breath. He blew a .174 blood alcohol concentration, with the legal limit for drivers aged 21 and over being .08. Joynt was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
THEFT: On August 27, Officer Justin Shelton spoke with Alan Dotson, the Loss Prevention Associate at Lowe’s. Dotson stated that a possibly identified male had been going to multiple Lowe’s stores, stealing large amounts of copper wire, and selling the stolen merchandise on Facebook. Dotson had a CD disk of video surveillance footage showing the male taking $795.00 worth of copper wire from the Newport store. The CD was turned over to Detective Lamb.
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI/DRIVING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE: On August 26, Officer Brandon Cassidy observed a vehicle rolling backwards in the West Broadway left turn lane. Cassidy stated he made contact with the driver who stated his name was Robert Blake and that he did not have his driver’s license with him. Cassidy stated he recognized the driver as Michael Eschelbacher, and when confronted, he admitted that he had given the officer a fake name. Eschelbacher stated he believed he had two active warrants out of Cocke County and does not have a valid Tennessee license. Officer Cassidy stated he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle as he took Eschelbacher into custody. He initially stated that the smell was CBD instead of marijuana, but when Officer Cassidy found a bag of suspected marijuana in the vehicle, Eschelbacher admitted that it was not CBD. Eschelbacher was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. His license is currently suspended for Failure to Appear.
DRIVING WITH REVOKED LICENSE/REGISTRATION EXPIRED: On August 26, Officer Lindsey Laughter conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired tag decal and a tag showing suspended. The driver, Melissa Hartsell, was found to be revoked for DUI. Hartsell was also found to have a violation out of Cocke County General Sessions Court that was stamped “citation-only”. Hartsell was cited instead of arrested for her warrant as well as expired registration and driving with a revoked license.
THEFT: On August 26, Police were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a male and female shoplifting. Police were in the parking lot at the time and observed Loss Prevention Officer Doug Justice standing on the sidewalk asking a male and female to stop, but they ignored him and began sprinting toward a vehicle. Officer Paul Weber made contact with both subjects who stated they did walk out of the store with merchandise without paying for it but were “going to pay for it later.” The female, Rachel Surrett, had a Walmart backpack filled with $191.93 worth of clothing. The male, Blake Surrett, was wearing Walmart shoes in which he did not pay for. Justice stated that he observed both subjects concealing the merchandise, and when he confronted them about it, they ran out of the store without purchasing the items. Justice advised officers that Walmart wanted to prosecute both subjects for theft. Both Rachel and Blake Surrett were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
VIOLATION OF PROBATION/REMOVAL OF REGULAR DECAL OR PLATE: ON August 27, Patrolman Eli Suggs ran the tag of a vehicle displaying a 2022 sticker but came back showing expired as of September of 2021. He conducted a traffic stop on Cosby Highway and observed the 2022 sticker belonging to a different vehicle number. The driver was identified as Anthony Whitlock, who stated he did not have a valid license and was aware of the incorrectly displayed registration. Whitlock was showing an active arrest warrant for Violation of Probation out of Cocke County. Whitlock was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
MULTIPLE CHARGES: On August 27, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Walgreens concerning a male in the bathroom opening unpurchased items. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with employees who pointed out a male walking towards the front food. The male, later identified as Riley Webb, was stopped and asked if he had recently been in the bathroom, to which he confirmed he had. Webb consented to emptying his pockets of its contents but could not produce any form of identification. While attempting to confirm Webb’s identity, Central Dispatch advised that an ID had been located and that Webb was showing several active arrest warrants. Officers attempted to detain Webb for his own safety and the safety of officers. Webb then pushed Officer Shelton away and began to run away from officers through the store. Webb was ordered to stop, and Patrolman Eli Suggs deployed his taser to effect an arrest and stop Webb from escaping. Webb was incapacitated and placed under arrest. While removing Webb from the store the security sensors alerted that Webb still possibly had Walgreens property somewhere in his person. Webb was brought back into the store where he was then patted down and searched. Webb refused to remove his left hand from his pocket after being ordered to do so. He then removed a small black container and a cut pink straw from his pocket. As officers attempted to remove the contents from Webb’s hands, he managed to open the container and eat the contents. Webb was placed on the ground and restrained while the contents of the container were removed from his mouth and away from his reach. The contents of the container were collected by the Newport Police Department. The contents were a pink baggy containing less than one gram of a white, crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamines, and one and a half pills identified as Buprenorphine. Webb was checked out by Priority EMS who also removed the taser prongs from his body. While onscene, Priority EMS also checked out a female bystander who appeared to have passed out due to the events of this encounter. Webb was transported to the Cocke County Jail and has been trespassed from Walgreens.
WINDOW TINTED/VIOLATION OF AN ORDER OF PROTECTION: On August 27, Officer Justin Shelton observed a vehicle driving with window tint darker than permitted. Upon stopping the vehicle, Officer Shelton made contact with Kordell Stewart and Amya Munize. Upon checking the tint with the Tennessee Window Tint Comparison Card, the officer was able to confirm the tint was in violation. Stewart was shown to have had an order of protection against him from Munize out of Cocke County. At that time, Stewart was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI/DRIVING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE: On August 27, Officer Justin Shelton responded to a vehicle crash without injuries. Upon arrival, Officer Justin Shelton made contact with Whitney Douglas, whose vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana coming from the cab. Upon asking Douglas about the marijuana smell, she states “she had smoked previously” that day. Douglas was searching in her pocket and pulled out a used syringe. Upon searching the vehicle, Officer Shelton found 3 baggies containing .6 grams of a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana. Douglas’ drivers license was suspended out of Cocke County, and she did not have insurance. Douglas was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
THEFT/SHOPLIFTING: On August 27, officer Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. The suspect, identified as Michael Henderson, attempted to take a tent and other camping items past all points of sale without payment. The total of the items was $161.08. Officer Laughter issues Henderson a citation in lieu of arrest.
DUI: On August 28, Officer Justin Shelton responded to Tractor Supply in regards to a possible intoxicated male running into parking lot posts. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with Jack Hertz, who was sweating profusely and told Officers he “had taken a valium earlier.” Hertz also requested emergency medical staff because he “needed another valium.” Officer Shelton asked Hertz to perform standard field sobriety tests, at which he performed poorly on all given. Hertz was then read the Tennessee Implied Consent Form, and he agreed to provide a sample of blood. Priority EMS service arrived on scene and withdrew blood. Hertz was placed under arrest and was transported to Cocke County Jail.
ACTIVE WARRANT: On August 29, Officer Jordan Douglas observed Thomas Johnson sitting on the front porch of a residence on 1st Street while showing an active bench warrant out of Cocke County General Sessions Court. The jail verified the warrant, and Officer Jordan then made contact with Johnson and took him into custody.
THEFT: On august 29, officers were called to Walmart by Loss Prevention Officer Doug Justice in reference to a shoplifting. Upon arrival, the officers were directed to the employee break area where emergency medical staff was tending to a made subject. Justice told Police that the male had returned items that had been stolen by another male that Justice was able to identify as Darrel Cate. Justice told Police that he had witnessed Cate come into the store and take two ink cartridges from the store without paying for them. Then a short time later, the second male, identified as James Gelderd, brought the ink cartridges in for a return. Gelderd told the officers that he was asking for donations and a man he only knew as Darrel came up and offered to give him some items that could be returned for a gift card that could be used for food. Gelderd stated he took the items from the man, and when he had returned from the store, he met with Darrel where he then had a seizure. When Gelderd woke to EMS, he said Darrel had taken the gift card while he was seizing. Justice told police that Cate had stolen $188.65 worth of ink cartridges.
ACTIVE WARRANT: On August 29, Officer Alex Reese observed a male in the woodline by the Shell station on Clevenger Cutoff while on patrol. Reese made contact with the man who was identified as Bryan Thompson. Thompson stated he had been living in the woods beside the store. Upon running Thompson’s name for warrants, it was found that he had 2 active warrants for his arrest. The Cocke County Jail advised that they had both warrants in hand. Thompson was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On September 1, Officer Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to West Broadway in reference to a male lying face down in a laundromat parking lot. Officer Laughter stated that she was advised by dispatch that the man was then “running around acting crazy” before she pulled into the parking lot. Upon arrival, she located the male and recognized him as Jaron Shetley, who was rolling around on the ground while swinging his arms and kicking his legs. Shetley appeared to be under the influence, as he was paranoid, sweating profusely, making statements that did not make sense, and could not control his body movements. Witnesses at the scene told Officer Laughter that Shetley had hit his head several times on the asphalt. Emergency medical staff arrived on the scene to evaluate Shetley. He was given one 4mg dose of Narcan, and the officer stated it did seem to have some effect. Shetley then admitted to using “heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.” Shetley stated that he wanted to go to the hospital, but EMS requested that he be transported by police due to his uncontrollable behavior. Shetley was transported to Newport Medical Center for further treatment. Officer Laughter issues warrants for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On September 1, Officer Justin Sheleton responded to Smith Street in reference to a female walking in the roadway and was almost struck by oncoming traffic. Upon arrival, Officer Shelton made contact with Julia Busche. Busche was moving uncontrollably by pacing and throwing her arms up. She was sweating profusely and her eyes were constricted. Upon asking Busche if she was under the influence, she stated that “she could not even snort a line and walk down the road without getting arrested.” Busche was considered a danger to herself and society in her intoxicated condition. Bushe was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On September 1, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to the Convalescent Center of Newport Medical Center in reference to an intoxicated female. Upon arrival, nursing staff pointed the officer towards the cafeteria where the female, identified as Tracey Worex, was sitting. Officers made contact with Worex and found her to be unsteady on her feet, having slurred speech, and having an odor of alcohol coming from her person. Worex was escorted out of the building and to her vehicle where she produced her identification for officers. While speaking with Worex, Suggs stated empty FRIS Vodka bottles were in plain view in the center console of the vehicle. Worex was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication, and she tried to pull away from officers to re-enter her vehicle, stating that she “would not be placed in handcuffs.” Worex was placed into handcuffs and transported to the Cocke County Jail. Officers were then advised that Worex was out on bond and awaiting a court date for a recent DUI at the time of the incident.
CONTEMPT OF COURT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On September 1, Officer Justin Shelton responded to the Dollar General store on Highway 411 in reference to an intoxicated male. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Robert Heitz, who was nodding in and out of consciousness and gurgling. Two vials of 4mg nasal Narcan were administered to Heitz before he regained consciousness. Heitz refused medical attention. Heitz was considered a danger to himself and society in his intoxicated condition. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail, where he admitted to jail staff that he had taken heroin.
Driving Under the Influence: On 09/05/2022 Ptl. Eli Suggs was dispatched to Belton Ave. concerning an intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, he found a parked and running vehicle in the middle of Belton Ave. with Donna Reeves sitting in the driver seat. Upon speaking with Ms. Reeves, an odor of alcohol was emanating from her person and from the inside of the vehicle. Ms. Reeves had slurred speech and slow reaction times when asked to show her driver license. Officers located a Mike’s Harder Lemonade alcoholic beverage in plain view inside Ms. Reeves’ vehicle that was open and cold. Ms. Reeves was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Ms. Reeves completed the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test, which she performed poorly on, but was unable to complete the other tests due to being unable to stand on her own. Ms. Reeves was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and Open Container Law and transported to the Newport Police Dept. Ms. Reeves provided a breath sample per Tennessee Implied Consent Law. Ms. Reeves blew a .281 and .286 on the intoximeter and was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
Theft reported: On 9-5-2022, Officer Justin Shelton responded to Food City West in regards to a stolen purse. Upon arrival he made contact with Ms. Shipley who stated that she left her purse in a buggy and when she returned to get it, it was gone. Upon reviewing Food City security cameras, it was undetermined where the purse was taken. Ms. Shipley stated that her driver license, birth certificate, skyline card, and $143 worth of cash was inside the purse.
Failure to appear: On 09/02/2022, Police were dispatched to Knights Inn in reference to a disorderly person beating on random doors. Upon arrival, Officer Paul Weber made contact with Donna Norton. Ms. Norton was checked for warrants and it was confirmed that she had an active warrant for failure to appear out of Cocke County General Sessions Court. Ms. Norton was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Disorderly Conduct: On 9-2-22 police were dispatched to Knights Inn in reference to a man banging on multiple doors. Officer Paul Weber made contact with Bobby Thomas who stated that a woman staying with him locked him out of his room that he paid for. Mr. Thomas appeared intoxicated, admitted to consuming alcohol, smoking marijuana, and banging on motel room doors because Donna Norton would not let him in the room. Callers to dispatch stated that Mr. Thomas had knocked on several different room doors and that the couple had been fighting for a significant period of time. Mr. Thomas was taken into custody and transferred to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Drug Narcotic Offenses: On 9-4-2022, Officer Alex Reese initiated a traffic stop on a 1995 Subaru Impreza in front of Smokey Mountain Mowers. The vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Jason Kinser, Kinser was found to be driving on revoked for driving under the influence 3rd offense from 12/13/1999. Mr. Kinser was placed under arrest at that time. While doing an inventory search of the vehicle, Officer Reese found a glass pipe commonly used to smoke narcotics located between the center console and the driver’s seat. While looking in the glove compartment, two other glass pipes were found, one that contained a small crystal-like substance suspected to be 0.23 grams of methamphetamine. Kinser was then transported to the Newport Police Department where Kinser performed poorly on two sobriety tests; walk and turn and one leg stand. Trooper Meadows performed several more advanced tests; horizontal gaze nystagmus, lack of convergence, modified Romberg, and finger to nose. Trooper Meadows’ tests indicated that Kinser was under the influence of drugs. Mr. kinser admitted to smoking marijuana and that he had smoked methamphetamine “two days ago.” Mr. Kinser was read the Tennessee implied consent advisement and refused to give a sample of his blood for chemical testing. After field sobriety testing was over Kinser was transported to CCSO jail annex without incident.
Disorderly conduct: On 09/04/2022, Officer Shane Bower responded to Newport Medical Center in regards to a disorderly male. Upon arrival, Officer Bower spoke to employees and another patient and they stated that Demitris Keyes was yelling and cursing. The patient stated Keyes was yelling and at one point his pants were down and his private parts were exposed. Keyes was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION/FAILURE TO APPEAR: On September 2, Police were dispatched to Knights Inn in reference to a disorderly person beating on random doors. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber and Officer Brandon Cassady made contact with Donna Norton and Bobby Thomas. Thomas told Officer Cassady that a woman staying with him, Norton, locked him out of his room that he paid for. The officer reported that Thomas appeared to be intoxicated, and he eventually admitted to consuming alcohol, smoking marijuana, and banging on the hotel room doors “because Norton would not let him in the room.” The callers told dispatch that Thomas had been knocking on several different doors and that the couple had been arguing for a significant amount of time. Both Norton and Thomas were checked for warrants, and Norton was confirmed to have an active warrant for Failure to Appear out of the Cocke County General Sessions Court. Norton and Thomas were both placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
ACTIVE WARRANT/VIOLATION OF PROBATION: On September 2, Officer Joshya Shults observed Travis Shults at the Exxon on Cosby Highway. Travis Shults was wanted for sale and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance out of Cocke County Circuit Court and Violation of Probation out of Greene County General Sessions Court. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
VIOLATION OF PROBATION: On September 2, Officer Alex Reese came into contact with Jason Stuart at Farmers Furniture on West Broadway. Stuart was shown to have an active capias warrant for his arrest out of Cocke County General Sessions Court. The warrant was confirmed through the Cocke County Jail. Stuart was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
THEFT/VANDALISM: On September 3, officers were dispatched to East Broadway in reference to a trespasser. Officer Leahla Hance made contact with the lease owner Christopher Broyles, who stated that someone had been staying at the property without permission. He also stated that someone had vandalized an outdoor storage shed and took a pressure washer that was valued at $150. Office Hance then observed damage to the doors on the shed, and informed Broyles on how to obtain a copy of the report.
ACTIVE WARRANT: On September 3, Officer Alex Reese came into contact with Andy Green during a traffic stop. Green was showing an active capias warrant out of Cocke County Circuit Court. The Cocke County Jail Annex confirmed they had the warrant. Green was placed under arrest and transported to the jail annex without incident.
FRAUD: On September 4, officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a gift card scam. Officer Leahla Hance spoke with Loss Prevention Manager Mary Beth Thompson.Thompson stated a black male subject had gotten $1,300 on gift cards without paying.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On September 4, Officers were called to the 95 Market on West highway 25/70 in reference to a custody dispute. Upon arrival, Captain Donald Coakley spoke to Matthew Sweet, who stated he was supposed to meet the mother of his child, Siara Singh, at the Cocke County Courthouse at 6PM to pick the child up from him. Sweet told Captain Coakley that he had talked to Singh earlier, and she stated that she could not meet him at that time because she had to pick up her other child in Seymour. Sweet advised that he offered to meet her elsewhere to make it easier on her, but she never replied. Sweet said he got to the courthouse, like the parenting plan said, at 5:20 PM and stayed until 6:53 PM. Sweet stated that after he had left, Singh messaged and said she would arrive in 15 minutes. While officers were talking to Sweet at the gas station, Singh pulled up, and they exchanged the child.
MULTIPLE CHARGES: On September 4, Officer Alex Reese initiated a traffic stop on a 1995 Subaru Impreza in front of Smoky Mountain Mowers. The vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign located at the intersection of New Cave Church Road and West Highway 25/70. Upon making contact with the driver, Jason Kinser was found to be driving on a revoked license for a third driving under the influence offense from December of 1999, out of Cocke County Circuit Court. Kinser was placed under arrest at that time. While doing an inventory search of the vehicle, Officer Reese discovered a glass pipe, commonly used to smoke narcotics, located between the center console and the driver seat. Two other pipes, one containing a small crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine, was found in the glove compartment of the vehicle. Kinser was transported to the Newport Police Department where Trooper Trenton Meadows and Office Reese asked Kinser to perform standardized field sobriety testing, which he performed poorly on both tests given by Office Reese - a walk and turn and one leg stand. Trooper Meadows performed several more advanced tests, and they all indicated that Kinser was under the influence of drugs. Kinser admitted to smoking marijuana that day and that he had smoked methamphetamine “two days ago.” Kinser was read the Tennessee Implied Consent advisement and refused to give a sample of his blood for chemical testing. After field sobriety testing was over, Kinser was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On September 4, Patrolman Shane Bower responded to Newport Medical Center in regards to a disorderly male. Upon arrival, the officer spoke to employees and another patient who stated that Demitris Keyes was yelling and cursing. The patient stated that while Keyes was yelling, at one point his pants were down, exposing himself to the people around him. Keyes was located outside, and he was then taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On September 3, officers were sent to investigate a vandalism. Upon arrival, Officer Mike Robey spoke with Aaron Naillwho stated that he had seen a gray Dodge Truck slowly drive up to a gray Nissan Murano. Naill stated that he heard what sounded like several impacts to the Murano. The Dodge truck then left the area quickly and saw an egg that had been thrown at the Murano. Officer Robey then spoke with the owner of the Murano, Carly Gregg, who stated that she did not know anyone who would have vandalized her vehicle. The vehicle did not have any noticeable damage. Officer Robey stated he then spoke with Shannon Smith who stated that her daughter had been in an altercation with a boy from school who she had some trouble with. Smith stated that she thought the boy drove a gray Dodge Truck, and that she owned a gray Nissan Murano that she thought the boy may have mistaken for the vehicle that had gotten vandalized. Officers discovered a tag of the suspect vehicle, which came back as belonging to Paula Messer. Officers have requested a video from the Newport Housing Authority.
TRESPASSING: On September 6, Police were dispatched to a residence concerning an unwanted female on property. Upon arrival, Sergeant Cassady observed a female sitting on the front porch of the residence. The female, identified as Susan Luebke, stated that she was on the property to discuss a car deal, where she gave money for a car but never received the car. Luebke was advised that the property owners did not want her on their property, and she was ordered to leave. Luebke was advised that the car issue was a civil issue and that she would have to take them to a small claims court. Police spoke to the homeowners and they advised that Luebke had been banging on the front door and window for over an hour and they had it on video. The owner stated that they waited over an hour before calling. Carter stated that they thought she would leave on her own, and that she had been coming over to the residence uninvited off and on for several weeks now and will not stop. Luebke appeared to be having some mental issues but refused emergency medical services.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On September 6, Patrolman Paul Weber was contacted by Sheila Davis, who stated that she has been harassed by her neighbors. Davis stated that after the police had arrested her neighbor, Timothy Crumbley, for a domestic incident, the Newport Plain Talk had incorrectly wrote in the paper that she was the one who called police. Davis stated that since Crumbley had been released from jail, he, his sister Sherry Shelton, and their other neighbor Marty Phillips had been yelling, screaming, and cursing at her while she’s at her home. Davis states she asked them to stop, but the harassment continued. Davis was then advised on how to file a criminal summons and was advised to call dispatch if any illegal activity continues.
THEFT: Police were called to Walmart in reference to a complaint of a theft. Upon arrival, officers spoke to an employee of Walmart who stated that on September 5, a female attempted to purchase a laptop computer, an apple watch, and two sets of headphones, valued at $2,500.08. The female counted out $2,600 in cash on the counter. She then recounted the money to the cashier where she removed $1,400 from the money. The cashier then took the money and placed it in the cash register. The white female then went to the customer service desk where she purchased two $500.00 gift cards. The total of the cards was $1,002.30. The female then confused the cashier again and was able to recount the money to the cashier while removing $640.00 cash from the total. The cashier then took the money and activated the cards. Walmart Loss Prevention officers then tried to cancel the cards, but were unable to do so because the cards had already been used for the total amount. The total loss to Walmart was $3,040.00. There was also a white male that was with the female when she went to customer service. He attempted to return the Apple Watch and the headphones, but was told he could not return the items due to the fact that he would not show the cashier the receipt. The offenders left in a red SUV that looked like a Ford Explorer.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On September 6, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office to speak with a Mr. and Mrs. Sharpe, concerning a complaint with the hotel manager of the Quality Inn, Hitendrakumar Patel. Mr. Sharpe stated that he and his wife had been employees of the Quality Inn since June 2022, and since that time, they had noticed and documented changes to their paychecks and time cards. Mr. Sharpe stated that Patel has taken their times and made changes to reflect less hours in order to pay them less. Mr. Shape then showed officers on one such pay period that he had clocked in and worked approximately 288 hours over the course of the two-week pay period, and only received 80 hours worth of pay. They stated that they had since moved out of the hotel and have attempted to keep from coming into contact with Mr. Patel.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On September 6, Officer Justin Shelton rescinded to Murphy USA in reference to an intoxicated male refusing to leave and opening the door to customers’ vehicles. Upon arrival, Officer Shelton came into contact with Michael Danford, who was moving erratically and could not control his body movements. Danford was sweating profusely and had trouble keeping his balance. Upon asking if he was under the influence, Danford stated that he had “drank a few beers and took a shot of liquor.” Danford was considered a danger to himself and others in his intoxicated condition. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION/VIOLATION OF PROBATION: On September 6, Officer Lindsey Laughter observed a female in all black clothing behind the closed Shell station on West Highway 25/70, which is an area known for drug activity. Officer Laughter made contact with the female, who she stated was acting nervous upon the encounter. She first identified herself as “Chelsea Heyman,” but during the investigation, her real name was determined to be Chelcee Shelt. Shelt was found to have a violation of probation for a child neglect charge. Shelt was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Annex.
