GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On August 26, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to a residence in reference to damage to a structure. Upon arrival. Suggs spoke with a Mr. Williams who stated someone had placed stray cats under his trailer. Williams told the officer that the cats have damaged the insulation under his home, and that an unknown individual has been feeding the cats without his permission. Williams valued the damage to the underpinning at 460.00 and was advised that Newport Animal Control is aware of the situation.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On August 27, officers were dispatched to the area of Lowe’s in reference to multiple calls concerning a male harassing people in the parking lot. Upon arrival to the area, Officer Paul Weber made contact with the complainant who stated a man had approached him and his girlfriend, started yelling at them, and then chased them through the parking lot as they tried to drive away. Weber stated he was able to observe video footage of Casey Nagy yelling and chasing the complainant’s vehicle. Police then received another call in reference to Nagy who was firing a slingshot behind Marshall’s. Weber stated he made contact with Nagy behind Marshall’s and he was still armed with the slingshot. According to the officer, Nagy appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine, and gave bizarre and conflicting statements. Nagy stated he was convinced he observed his girlfriend and that he was trying to get her to come home. Nagy’s girlfriend was confirmed to be in custody of the Cocke County Jail since August 26, 2022. Nagy continued to state that several people were after him and was convinced that every vehicle that drove by him contained his girlfriend and or people that were “hunting” him. Nagy was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

