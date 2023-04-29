Manufacture, deliver sell schedule I/manufacture, delver, sale or possession of methamphetamine/possession controlled substance schedule IV/unlawful drug paraphernalia: Police responded April 25 to Walmart on a possible theft when a vehicle was observed parked in the fire lane with the driver and rear passenger sleeping while the vehicle was running. In plain view, a glass pipe was observed in the front storage near the driver and plastic baggies near the rear passenger. The driver, Deborah Proffitt, was then awakened as well as the rear passenger, Lisa Ball. Upon Ball opening the passenger door, a baggie of marijuana was observed at her feet and a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine was where she was sitting. Further searching found plastic baggies where Ball was sitting that contained suspected heroin as well as a cut straw. Ball stated the narcotics were hers, along with the glass pipe. In total there were three baggies that contained approximately 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, three baggies and three papers folded up that contained approximately five grams of suspected heroin and one baggie that contained approximately three grams of suspected marijuana. Ball was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Larceny/theft from building: Officers were sent April 25 to 211 East Main Street to investigate a theft. The complainant advised he discovered his building had broken into and he was missing 200 pounds of copper wire, cordless tools, chargers and batteries, a concrete finisher and other miscellaneous items. He stated he believed the theft may have occurred on April 24.
Public intoxication: On April 25 officers observed David Loyd Jr. at Interstate Spirits and Wine exhibiting erratic behavior known to be associated with drug use. Loyd was dancing in the parking lot and moving in circles. He was a danger to himself and the general public and taken into custody and placed in the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Public intoxication: Officers responded April 25 to 310 Buda Street for a welfare check. Contact was made with Diana Cohen, who stated she wanted her daughter off the property. Stephanie Cohen was observed lying in the bed and was advised she needed to get up and leave the property. She needed help to stand and had slurred speech. Due to her not having anywhere else to go, for her safety and the public’s safety she was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Domestic assault: On April 26 police responded to a domestic dispute. The complainant stated her daughter, Holly Sutton, had kicked her in the chest and bit her left arm. A bite mark was observed on the complainant’s left forearm. The incident was corroborated by a witness. Sutton was found at a family member’s house at 246 White Oak Avenue and was taken into custody without incident and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Public intoxication/disorderly conduct/assault: Police were dispatched April 26 to a residence in reference to multiple 911 hangup calls. Upon arrival, Pamela Strange was sitting outside the residence with multiple lacerations on her face and arms. Another female could be heard inside yelling and cursing. Strange stated Kimberly Burchfield had assaulted her. Both parties appeared to be under the influence and had cuts and scratches. The argument and assault appeared to be over one of the two parties drinking the last bottle of alcohol. Both were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Violation of order of protection: Police were dispatched April 26 regarding a noise complaint and possible domestic assault. The complainant stated the neighbors were being loud, beating on the walls and yelling. Contact was mad with the tenants, Sean Enix and Ashley Thomas. Both stated they had an argument earlier that day. Thomas was found to have an active and served order of protection against Enix out of Hamblen County. Enix was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Vandalism/larceny: Police responded April 27 to Cold Beer Cave at 660 Cosby Highway where the complainant stated she noticed the Pepsi vending machine had been broken into. The complainant reviewed video surveillance and stated around 6:40 a.m. a blue hatchback occupied by a male and female were in the parking lot. The male exited the vehicle, messed with the machine and opened the door, grabbing the money box and got back in the vehicle. The vehicle possibly headed south on Cosby Highway.
Driving while suspended: On April 27 a vehicle failed to stop at the red light at Walmart access road and Cosby Highway, passing over the stop bar after the light turned red for her lane of travel. The driver, Cayla White, was found to have a suspended license out of North Carolina due to five failure to appear convictions. Due to her not appearing in court for at least three occasions, she was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident for driving while suspended.
Driving while suspended/speeding: A vehicle driven by Michael Owenby on April 27 was confirmed on radar to be traveling 52 mph in a 40 mph posted zone on West Broadway. Owenby was found to have a revoked driver’s license for prior DUI convictions on Jan. 16, 2015. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: Police were dispatched April 27 to Walmart for an active shoplifter. Store loss prevention stated a male was observed concealing several boxes of baseball cards inside a toolbox. The suspect, George Sturm, had purchased the toolbox and other merchandise but failed to purchase the baseball cards. The officer approached when he walked out of the store. The toolbox revealed five boxes of baseball cards valued at $150.80 that he did not purchase. Sturm stated he had been caught shoplifting at Walmart in Morristown but wasn’t trespassed. He was advised this Walmart store wanted to prosecute for the theft and trespass him. Sturm was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.