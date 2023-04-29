Manufacture, deliver sell schedule I/manufacture, delver, sale or possession of methamphetamine/possession controlled substance schedule IV/unlawful drug paraphernalia: Police responded April 25 to Walmart on a possible theft when a vehicle was observed parked in the fire lane with the driver and rear passenger sleeping while the vehicle was running. In plain view, a glass pipe was observed in the front storage near the driver and plastic baggies near the rear passenger. The driver, Deborah Proffitt, was then awakened as well as the rear passenger, Lisa Ball. Upon Ball opening the passenger door, a baggie of marijuana was observed at her feet and a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine was where she was sitting. Further searching found plastic baggies where Ball was sitting that contained suspected heroin as well as a cut straw. Ball stated the narcotics were hers, along with the glass pipe. In total there were three baggies that contained approximately 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, three baggies and three papers folded up that contained approximately five grams of suspected heroin and one baggie that contained approximately three grams of suspected marijuana. Ball was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.

Larceny/theft from building: Officers were sent April 25 to 211 East Main Street to investigate a theft. The complainant advised he discovered his building had broken into and he was missing 200 pounds of copper wire, cordless tools, chargers and batteries, a concrete finisher and other miscellaneous items. He stated he believed the theft may have occurred on April 24.

