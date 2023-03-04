Violation of probation: On Feb. 27 at around 4 a.m., while conducting a property check at Home Towne Laundry West, police observed Roth Jenkins and Stefanie Cohen enter the business. Both were known to have active arrest warrants for violation of probation out of Cocke County. They were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: Police were dispatched Feb. 27 to Cosby Highway near the Newport city limits. Contact was made with two vehicles, a Mustang and a Vovlo. The driver of the Mustang stated the driver of the Volvo almost struck his vehicle and then pulled to the right shoulder. He stated he pulled over as well to confront the other driver and believed he was impaired, told the other driver to turn the vehicle off and relinquish the keys and he obliged. The driver of the Volvo, identified as Eric Carithers, had the odor of alcoholic beverage on his person when police made contact with him. He could not walk properly and almost fell twice and did not pass any tests given to him. He was placed under arrest and consented to a blood draw. Inside his car several opened and empty alcoholic beverage cans were found within the driver’s reach. Carithers was transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Domestic assault: Police responded Feb. 28 to a domestic dispute at 246 White Oak Avenue on Feb. 28. Central dispatch advised the suspect, Landon Sutton, had left the residence already. The complainant stated she and Sutton had been arguing and he grabbed her by the neck with both hands. A witness corroborated her account. After leaving the residence, police made contact with Sutton, who stated he did grab the complainant by the neck with both hands but that she had been striking him first. Sutton was advised that he would have a warrant for domestic assault on file. He stated he would turn himself in the next day.
Violation of sexual offender registry: On March 1 an officer responded to Probation and Parole in regard to a male, James Sparks, with an active warrant. The warrant was confirmed and Sparks was transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Warrant: An officer, while investigating a call regarding an incident at McDonald’s, was patrolling the parking lot at Walmart when he came upon a vehicle that fit the description from the reported incident and a male was passed out behind the wheel. The man, Shawn Martin, stated he had been at Walmart since 8 a.m. and was tired. Upon checking for warrants, the Cocke County Jail advised he had an active capias warrant for his arrest. Martin was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
Disorderly conduct: An officer responded March 2 to Motel 6 for a female disturbing the peace. An employee advised that Angela Meece had gone down to the lobby multiple times threatening her and had also disturbed the other residents staying there and that law enforcement had spoken to Meece earlier that night concerning her behavior. The employee wanted Meece removed from the property and trespassed. Meece locked herself in the room when law enforcement made contact and refused to open the door. She was speaking incoherently. A key card was retrieved by law enforcement as well as a prong tool to unlock the latch lock on the door. Once entry was made, Meece was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI/open container law violation/possession/manufacture: NPD officer assisted Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on March 2 to Okie Dokie Exxon on W. Hwy 25/70 for an intoxicated male. A male, identified as Clinton Britt, was observed asleep in the vehicle with it still running and in drive. The vehicle was placed in park, the keys taken out of the ignition. An open alcoholic beverage was observed in plain sight on the passenger floorboard. Britt was awakened and asked to step out of the vehicle. He stated he fell asleep in the parking lot after working on his wife’s car at a different location and had been there for around two hours. A consented search found another open container in the driver side floor board along with two more unopened cans of alcoholic beverages. A search of his person found .5mg of Xanax in a small baggy in his right front pocket. He performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest and in handcuffs when officers observed a clear, plastic baggy in his hand containing three grams of suspected methamphetamine. He provided a breath sample, with both readings of .000. He declined a blood draw. He was transported to Cocke County Jail where it was learned he had a warrant for violation of probation.
