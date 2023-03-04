Violation of probation: On Feb. 27 at around 4 a.m., while conducting a property check at Home Towne Laundry West, police observed Roth Jenkins and Stefanie Cohen enter the business. Both were known to have active arrest warrants for violation of probation out of Cocke County. They were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

DUI: Police were dispatched Feb. 27 to Cosby Highway near the Newport city limits. Contact was made with two vehicles, a Mustang and a Vovlo. The driver of the Mustang stated the driver of the Volvo almost struck his vehicle and then pulled to the right shoulder. He stated he pulled over as well to confront the other driver and believed he was impaired, told the other driver to turn the vehicle off and relinquish the keys and he obliged. The driver of the Volvo, identified as Eric Carithers, had the odor of alcoholic beverage on his person when police made contact with him. He could not walk properly and almost fell twice and did not pass any tests given to him. He was placed under arrest and consented to a blood draw. Inside his car several opened and empty alcoholic beverage cans were found within the driver’s reach. Carithers was transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.

