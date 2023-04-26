Probation violation: Police responded April 21 to 1000 West Highway 25-70 (Probation and Parole) for a male, Dustin Dunn, with active warrants out of Jefferson County. The warrant was confirmed and Dunn was placed under arrest and transported to Resthaven Cemetery where Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department took custody of him.

Public intoxication: On April 21 police were dispatched to Dollar General at 220 West Broadway regarding an unconscious female. Police located Zanna Hambree unconscious on the floor of an aisle. Upon speaking with her, she immediately jumped up and began throwing herself around and screaming. She was sweating and clammy to the touch and her mood changed from belligerent to apologetic. Paramedics arrived but she refused to answer their questions and started throwing herself into the DVD rack, causing merchandise to fall to the floor. She appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine and did state she was given and used “dope” at a party earlier in the day. She was placed under arrest.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.