Probation violation: Police responded April 21 to 1000 West Highway 25-70 (Probation and Parole) for a male, Dustin Dunn, with active warrants out of Jefferson County. The warrant was confirmed and Dunn was placed under arrest and transported to Resthaven Cemetery where Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department took custody of him.
Public intoxication: On April 21 police were dispatched to Dollar General at 220 West Broadway regarding an unconscious female. Police located Zanna Hambree unconscious on the floor of an aisle. Upon speaking with her, she immediately jumped up and began throwing herself around and screaming. She was sweating and clammy to the touch and her mood changed from belligerent to apologetic. Paramedics arrived but she refused to answer their questions and started throwing herself into the DVD rack, causing merchandise to fall to the floor. She appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine and did state she was given and used “dope” at a party earlier in the day. She was placed under arrest.
DUI/driving while suspended or revoked: An officer was driving west on West Broadway in the early hours of April 22 when a vehicle was spotted accelerating rapidly from Miracle Avenue onto West Broadway. It failed to stop for the stop sign and failed to yield to crossing traffic. The officer had to nearly come to a stop to avoid a collision. A traffic stop was made and the driver, Richard Seaman, had a very strong odor of alcohol, dilated pupils with slow and slurred speech. He stated he had consumed four alcoholic beverages at the Backway Inn and further advised his license was suspended. He had to be asked three times to exit the vehicle. He was unsteady on his feet while conducting a pat down. He was transported to the jail and performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests. He first consented to provide a blood draw, then refused after Priority Medical arrived on scene to perform the blood draw.
Public intoxication: Police were dispatched April 23 to West End Package Store for a report of a man lying in the grass next to the business. Contact was made with the man, David Ruggles, behind the store. He had slow and slurred speech and the strong odor of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. Due to his condition he was placed under arrest and transported to the jail without incident.
Driving while license suspended/unlawful drug paraphernalia: An officer responded April 23 to Game Stop regarding a female passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. Contact was made with Camiele Cox, who stated she had just driven to Monterrey restaurant to get food. A used syringe was in plain view next to her. Upon searching the vehicle, two more used syringes were found that she stated were hers. Her license was suspended out of Cocke County. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Shoplifting: Police responded April 23 to Walmart for a shoplifter attempting to leave without paying for items. The store advised that Austin Fox was seen putting items into a bag and walking out of the store. Contact was made with Fox beside the building, inside his vehicle. Fox stated he was going to pay for the items but got tired of waiting for the cashier so he walked out without paying. The items were valued at $110.36. Fox was issued a citation for shoplifting.
Assault/disorderly conduct: Police were dispatched April 23 to a call of a reported assault with a paint gun toward pedestrians in the Walmart parking lot from two juvenile males in a Kia Soul. The passenger was the one reported to be shooting the weapon. The vehicle was spotted from the Tidal Wave Car Wash exit. The vehicle then was put into reverse, backed up over a curb and proceeded to drive away. As the officer initiated his car’s blue lights and siren, the vehicle turned into the entrance of the Tidal Wave Car Wash in an apparent attempt to get away. Verbal commands were issued for the driver and passenger. The driver advised there was a Splatter Ball Gel Gun in the vehicle and it was next to the passenger. It was located as well as a large container of extra splatter balls. Both juveniles were detained and their parents contacted. The juveniles were cited into Cock County Juvenile Court and released to the custody of their parents. One was charged with disorderly conduct and the other with assault.
Failure to appear: An officer made contact April 24 with Elizabeth Preston at Motel 6, who was confirmed to have an active arrest for failure to appear out of Cocke County. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
