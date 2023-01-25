Failure to appear: While patrolling River Street on Jan. 19 contact was made with Charles Gorrell who was known to have a capias warrant out of Cocke County. The warrant was confirmed and he was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Public intoxication: Police were dispatched Jan. 19 in reference to a domestic disturbance. Joshua Weaver was observed outside the residence near the roadway. He was unsteady on his feet, slurred his words, had bloodshot eyes and smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage. During the investigation it was learned Weaver had been inside the residence slamming doors, yelling and acting belligerent. His girlfriend stated his behavior was scaring her, her juvenile son and her juvenile son’s girlfriend. Weaver was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Capias warrant: On Jan. 20 police were notified that Joni Rexrode was inadvertently released from the jail while serving a 100-day sentence and there was a warrant to remand her back to jail. Rexrode was contacted at her residence and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Violation of probation/failure to appear: On Jan. 20 an officer responded to the TDOC office on a report of a male there with warrants. The male, Joseph Lewis, was taken into custody. At the jail, it was discovered Lewis had multiple shoplifting warrants on file with NPD and a failure to appear that was also served.
Domestic assault: Officers were dispatched Jan. 20 to Murphys USA for a domestic assault. Contact was made with the victim who stated her boyfriend, Erismel Arias, had hit her in the face and grabbed her arm. Marks were observed on her face and right arm, matching her statements. She told officers it happened on Bogard Road and she drove to Murphys USA because she feared for her life. Murphys USA employees told officers she came to the window and asked for help. stating she was in fear for her life. They locked her in the office and called for the police. Arias denied hitting her. He was placed under arrest for domestic assault and violation of order of protection.
Disorderly conduct: Officers responded Jan. 20 to Motel 6 on a domestic dispute. The female involved in the dispute was standing at the entrance when a male walked outside, started punching himself in the face and then stared at the officer and taking an aggressive stance. He was asked if he was OK, and started punching himself in the face again and then again took an aggressive stance. The officer then grabbed the male, identified as William Anders, and placed him in handcuffs. He was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.
Public intoxication: Police were dispatched Jan. 20 to Walmart on a report of an impaired male. Walmart loss prevention advised the male, Tony Naillon, had been staggering and fallen twice. He was observed standing the drink section as he was falling asleep standing up, dropping items and shaking. Naillon advised he had taken Percocet. He was placed under arrest for his own safety and the safety of the general public and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Disorderly conduct: NPD responded Jan. 21 to Newport Medical Center for an unruly patient. The patient, Richard Meeks, according to the staff, was defecating on the floor and keeping them from taking care of other patients. The room was observed to have trash thrown all around and was a mess. Meeks was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex after being medically cleared.
Public intoxication/possession: Officers were called to the Econo Lodge on Jan. 21 on report of two guests refusing to leave the property due to drug complaints. Christian Ball appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, was unable to stand still, was hearing voices and was paranoid, stating people were in the ceiling and going to get her. She was placed in custody for public intoxication. The other occupant, Matthew Lyons, was also observed to be paranoid and believed people were hiding in his room and sneaking in and out of the window, which does not open. He appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. While searching a substance was found, believed to be Suboxone. He was charged with public intoxication and possession. Both parties were transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: Officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter on Jan. 21. Cynthia Breeden was identified by loss prevention as the shoplifter. They stated she had concealed items and attempted to leave without paying for them. Breeden refused to let loss prevention look in her backpack. The officer was able to look in the backpack and found two additional items, estimated at $63. She was trespassed from Walmart, issued a citation and escorted out of the store.
Violation of probation: A traffic stop was conducted Jan. 22 on a vehicle driving in the rain without any lights on. The driver, Michael Price, was checked for warrants and he was found to be wanted by the Greene County Sheriff for violation of probation. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Shoplifting: On Jan. 23 NPD responded to Walmart regarding a shoplifter. Contact was made with Deonta Robinson, who admitted to swapping bar codes on an $88 TV for merchandise that came to 88 cents. Later, Robinson was identified and admitted to swapping the bar codes on $195.32 worth of merchandise on Jan. 20. Robinson was cited and banned from Walmart.
Domestic assault/disorderly conduct: NPD responded to a domestic requested by the sheriff’s department. The complainant stated Felicia Shelton kept trying to enter the residence. She was told she could not come in and she grabbed the complainant by the hair, yanked it and hit him with a closed fist, striking him the chest multiple times. Marks were observed from where Shelton hit him several times. She was then placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
