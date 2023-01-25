Failure to appear: While patrolling River Street on Jan. 19 contact was made with Charles Gorrell who was known to have a capias warrant out of Cocke County. The warrant was confirmed and he was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.

Public intoxication: Police were dispatched Jan. 19 in reference to a domestic disturbance. Joshua Weaver was observed outside the residence near the roadway. He was unsteady on his feet, slurred his words, had bloodshot eyes and smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage. During the investigation it was learned Weaver had been inside the residence slamming doors, yelling and acting belligerent. His girlfriend stated his behavior was scaring her, her juvenile son and her juvenile son’s girlfriend. Weaver was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

