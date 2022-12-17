Disorderly conduct: An officer was dispatched to 620 Blue Ridge Way in reference to a loud disturbance. Neighbors reported hearing arguing and the commotion was causing a disturbance of the peach. Upon arriving, the door to the apartment was open and a young female came out asking for police assistance because her mother, Carleen Seaman, was drunk and attempting to drive. Both parties admitted to arguing over the car keys for the past three hours. Seaman appeared very intoxicated and upon offering to give her a ride to her mother’s house for the night to avoid conflict, she refused and became belligerent toward law enforcement. She was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Violation of probation: An NPD officer observed Kordell Stewart driving on Woodlawn Avenue on Dec. 13. Stewart was known to have an active warrant for violation of probation. A traffic stop was conducted, the warrant was confirmed and Stewart was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: On Dec. 13 Sevier County Sheriff’s Department contacted Cocke County dispatch and requested NPD attempt to locate and arrest Tesa Smith in reference to an active arrest warrant for failure to appear. Contact was made with Smith at her residence and she was placed under arrest and transported to Highway 411 and released to the custody of the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department.
Shoplifting: NPD responded Dec. 14 to a shoplifting call from Food City East. The loss prevention officer stated a male wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie had taken several cosmetic items from the shelf and concealed them in his pockets. The loss prevention officer stopped and confronted the male as he left the store, who gave back some of the items, but then told the loss prevention officer not to touch him and walked away. He was followed at a distance since he was observed to have a knife and on his belt. He was followed into the Goodwill store. Officers found the male, identified as Charles Adams, and was found to have an active warrant and was arrested. He also was found to have two more items, which Food City East identified as stolen merchandise. He was additionally charged with theft and taken to jail. He was also banned from Food City stores.
Contempt of court: Officers were dispatched Dec. 14 to Covington Credit for possible drug activity and contact was made with David Cameron, who was found to have an active contempt of court warrant out of Cocke County. Cameron was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Theft: On Dec. 14 officers were dispatched to Tobacco Barn on West Broadway for a theft. It was stated that someone had broken into the Pepsi vending machine outside the business and damages to the vending machine totaled around $1,000 and $200 in cash and coins was stolen from the machine.
Domestic assault/interference with emergency calls: Officers were dispatched Dec. 14 on a report of a domestic assault. Contact was made and officers were advised by another party that Trent Smith and Constance Davis were inside the residence and Smith had been hitting Davis. Davis told officers Smith had hit her across the face multiple times. Marks were observed on her face, matching her statement. Davis said she was attempting to call 911 when Smith grabbed her phone and broke it. Her phone was observed to be shattered. Smith was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Driving under the influence: On Dec. 15 police were dispatched to Wendy’s with a report of a wreck with possible injuries. The driver, identified as Walter Varela, stated he had some teeth pulled. The vehicle had the odor of marijuana, which Varela claimed to be CBD. He was read the implied consent agreement and transported back to the NPD for field sobriety testing. While in the backseat of the police cruiser, Varela was unable to control his laughter and would cough and snort simultaneously. After EMS evaluation he stated that he had taken a couple of “Lortabs” after having teeth removed. He did not sign the consent agreement and then opted to be transported to the emergency. Varela was found to be unlicensed and without proof of insurance.
