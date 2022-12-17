Disorderly conduct: An officer was dispatched to 620 Blue Ridge Way in reference to a loud disturbance. Neighbors reported hearing arguing and the commotion was causing a disturbance of the peach. Upon arriving, the door to the apartment was open and a young female came out asking for police assistance because her mother, Carleen Seaman, was drunk and attempting to drive. Both parties admitted to arguing over the car keys for the past three hours. Seaman appeared very intoxicated and upon offering to give her a ride to her mother’s house for the night to avoid conflict, she refused and became belligerent toward law enforcement. She was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.

Violation of probation: An NPD officer observed Kordell Stewart driving on Woodlawn Avenue on Dec. 13. Stewart was known to have an active warrant for violation of probation. A traffic stop was conducted, the warrant was confirmed and Stewart was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

