The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for September 27 through October 1.
Linda Morie, Et Al to Lisa Askew, 4th district, $130,000.
Joseph Bagley, Trustee to Yevgeniya Sherman and husband, Alex Yurdanov, 5th district, $424,000.
Earl Whitcomb to Kurt Borne, 7th district, $54,900.
Candice Rice to Jeffery Painter, 2nd district, $70,000.
Deborah Martin to Danielle Chenaille, 4th district, $100,000.
Tammari Norwood to Kevin Wilson, 1st district, $75,000.
Jerry Cureton and wife, Donna Cureton to Jimmy Hefner, 6th district, $62,000.
Heather Foreman, Administrator to Joshua Williams, 6th district, $155,000.
Glenn Steiner and wife, Ella Steiner to Wayne Hertlein and wife, Jaime Hertlein, 5th district, $250,000.
Jessica Shults and husband, Judson Shults to Joanna Gutierrez and husband, Miguel Gutierrez, 8th district, $329,900.
Dallas Blair, Administrator to Frank Newton, 9th district, $27,000.
Matthew Goward and wife, Janet Goward to Mark Saltzman and wife, Leondra Saltzman, 3rd district, $280,000.
Martin Molina to Mark Mitchell and wife, Jodi Mitchell, 3rd district, $17,000.
Walter Ailey, Jr. to David Campbell and wife, Lawanda Cambell, 5th district, $75,000.
Kenneth Butler to Jessica Greenbank, 5th district, $110,000.
Tommy Bounds and wife, Theresa Bounds to Stephen Rogers, 8th district, $425,000.
Anthony Hamilton to Tommy Bounds and wife, Theresa Bounds, 1st district, $265,000.
Betty Ford, Et Al to Brett Busbee and wife, Margaret Busbee, 9th district, $48,400.
Loretta Scott to Brian Williams and wife, Angela Williams, 4th district, $75,000.
Joni Daniel to Ginger Cantrell, 2nd district, $263,000.
Lou Gerrick and wife, Nancy Gerrick to Louis Josey, 5th district, $399,000.
