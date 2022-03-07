The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for February 21-28.
Ricky Green to Susan Evans, 4th district, $22,566
Rene Baas to Brandon Becker and wife, Candice Becker, 9th district, $52,000.
Ray Esyter and wife, Anne Esyter to Janice Zieg, 5th district, $50,000.
Craig Wild, Clerk and Master to Jason Frisbee and wife, Shannon Frisbee, 6th district, $55,000.
Gregory McTaggart and wife, Patricia McTaggart to Austin Ford and wife, Hannah Ford, 8th district, $32,000.
Liberty Land Group to Olea McQueen, 8th district, $42,999.
Rick Newberry to Andrew Flass, 6th district, $240,000.
Dream View Land Development to Clinton Nelson and wife, Kasey Nelson, 5th district, $33,700.
Dream View Land Development to Clinton Nelson and wife, Kasey Nelson, 5th district, $32,700.
Dream View Land Development to Clinton Nelson and wife, Kasey Nelson, 5th district, $33,700.
Roger Smith to Wayne Lanza, 3rd district, $80,000.
Douglas Ford to William Horton and wife, Pamela Horton, 1st district, $120,000.
Smith Repair Shop Inc to East TN LLC, 6th district, $100,000.
Powell Holt to Danny Ausmus and wife, Tammie Ausmus, 3rd district, $110,000.
Dennis Morgan and wife, Rosa Morgan to Stephanie Hird, 10 district, $240,000.
Paul Shaver and wife, Linda Shaver to David Kittelson, 6th district, $130,000.
Guy Hommel, Jr. and wife, Gayla Hommel to John Barger and wife, April Barger, 4th district, $45,000.
Guy Hommel, Jr. and wife, Gayla Hommel to John Barger and wife, April Barger, 4th district, $12,500.
Dane Baxter and wife, Ida Baxter to Genevieve Fitzgerald, 10th district, $5,000.
Terry Hartsell to Cynthia Prizer, 4th district, $9,000.
Guy Hommel, Jr. and wife, Gayla Hommel to Chase Barger, 4th district, $65,000.
Patricia Taylor to Samuel Helton, 6th district, $85,000.
Dream View Land Development to Mason Griffin, 5th district, $30,000.
Dream View Land Development to Ryan Thompkins, 5th district, $30,000.
Dream View Land Development to Stewart Paige, 5th district, $33,000.
