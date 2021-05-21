The following property transfers were recorded in the office of Cocke County Register of Deeds for May 10-14.
Agnes Shoemaker to Travis Thompson and wife, Jamie Thompson, 3rd district, $45,000.
Everett Mullins and wife, Armenta Mullins, to Thomas Costa and wife, Michele Costa, 9th district, $279,000.
Sandra O’Neil to Rex McMahan, 5th district, $10,000.
Charlene Gribble, Et Al to Avery Reid Et Al, 6th district, $190,000.
Frances Medeiros to Sam Oliver, Jr. and wife, Dreama Oliver, 6th district, $299,000.
Dale Holt to Darrin Simpkins, 6th district, $185,000.
Johnny Parks to Charles Mason Et Al, 6th district, $40,000.
Jado Properties LLC to Irving Frier and Nikole Merritt, 10th district, $10,300.
RJ Lannan and wife, Sandra Lannan to Michelle Byrnes, 5th district, $17,000.
Jado Properties LLC to Joshua Corley, 10th district, $10,300.
Jado Properties LLC to Katrenna Jones, 10th district, $10,000.
Tim Almaroad and wife, Bilge Almaroad to Scott Bicknell and wife, Danielle Bicknell, 2nd district, $38,000.
Timothy Williams to Michael Cory Smith and wife Jaylon Alexis Smith, 5th district, $164,000.
Jimmy Dunn and wife, Karene Dunn to Idabagus Budiraharja, 6th district, $16,000.
Nickey McCreless, trustee to Jim Rivet, 4th district, $14,000.
Susan Cureton and husband, Terry Cureton to Terry Ellis and wife, Lydia Ellis, 5th district, $175,000.
W. L. Neas and wife, Lisa Neas to Jeffery Barnes, 6th district, $133,000.
Charles Bowen and wife, Janet Bowen to Allen Medina and wife, Bonnie Medina, 2nd district, $35,000.
US Bank National Association, trustee to Lee Webb and wife, Robin Webb, 6th district, $82,000.
Douglas Lanzon and wife, Carole Lanzon to Paul Gibson, 9th district, $136,200.
Robert Just to Rebecca Parr, 5th district, $55,000.
James Helm and wife, Leah Helm to Linda Neuwirth, 4th district, $114,000.
Nicholas Taylor and wife, Deborah Taylor to Russell Grant and wife, Katherine Grant, 6th district, $170,400.
Donald Butler to Richard Green and wife, Antoinette Green, 3rd district, $192,900.
Bruce Brauer, trustee to Charles Turek and wife, Gloria Turek, 4th district, $53,300.
Susan Moser and Jackie Freeman to Bryan Moore and Chris Gregg, 6th district, $45,000.
Christopher Byarley to Stacy Neff, 5th district, $45,000.
Rebecca Jones, Et Al to Joseph Banta and wife, Kristye Banta, 7th district, $63,280.
Garrett Stiles to Robert Tate, 10th district, $9,330.
Rebecca Jones, Et Al to Carolyn Arwood and Carolyn Spence, 7th district, $30,800.
Rebecca Jones, Et Al to Mark Spence, 7th district $22,320.
Garrett Stiles to Andrew Kipe, 10th district, $13,831.
Garrett Stiles to Daniel Linkroum and wife, Sharon Linkroum, 10th district, $1,190.
Dean Moore, Et Al to Jamison Pack, 4th district, $22,500.
Dean Moore to Jamison Pack, 6th district, $26,500.
