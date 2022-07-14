The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for June 27—July 1.
Derrick Woods and wife, Tessa Woods to Deborah Wheeler and husband, Timothy Wheeler, 2nd district, $358,000.
Tyler Fraley to John Vanlienden, II, 6th district, $140,000.
Lisa Shelton, et al to jonathan Prince and wife, Rachel Prince, 6th district, $205,000.
Timothy Webber to Paul Laube and wife, Melissa Laube, 5th district, $950,000.
Kayla Thompson and Kerri Haynes to Mark Waizenegger and wife, Autumn Waizenegger, 4th district, $35,000.
Chad Huskey and David Lee to Robert Sessions, Jr., 5th district, $499,000.
Patrick Taylor and wife, Patricia Taylor to Joseph Beretta and wife, Kaylee Beretta, 8th district, $385,000.
Jeffrey Jennings and wife, Teresa Jennings to Marie Scarano, et al, 2nd district, $130,000.
Donald McManus to Daniel Esperon and Gumersindo Esperon, Jr., 9th district, $130,000.
Judy Fine to David Oesch, III, 5th district, $182,000.
William Leibrock and wife, Charlotte Leibrock to Jamie Koster and wife Raye Koster, 10th district, $30,900.
Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee, to Abdulla Atef, 6th district, $$85,059.
Guy Hommel, Jr. and wife, Gayla Hommel to Richard Kerr, 4th district, $45,000.
Eric Ramsey and wife, Amanda Ramsey to Vai Toomalatai and wife, Krystal Toomalatai, 6th district, $259,900.
Donald Norwood and wife, Gaylelynn Norwood to Forrest Tumlin and wife, Annamarie Tumlin, 1st district, $342,000.
Dianne Velde, et al to Kassie Jolly and husband Matthew Jolly, 5th district, $225,900.
Ricky Parham to Kenneth Davis, II, 1st district, $28,000.
Gwynda Allen to Walter Cole and wife, Amanda Cole, 6th district, $35,000.
Kenneth Terry, III, to John Yoakum and wife, Amanda Yoakum, 5th district, $40,000.
Daniel Conard to Josie Willie and husband, Dennis Willie, 5th district, $40,000.
Morgan Kessinger and Scott Kessinger to Estefania Delgado, 5th district, $350,000.
Tony Griffin and Eugene Griffin to William Griffin and wife, Louise Grffin, 9th district, $27,000.
Nathan Barnes and wife, Kaytlyn Barnes to Benjamin Murray and wife, Carolyn Murray, 5th district, $235,000.
Donald Norwood and wife, Gaylelynn Norwood to David Ogle, III, 2nd district, $42,000.
Jerry Woodard and wife, Norma Woodard to David Littlejohn and wife, Jamie Littlejohn, 2nd district, $88,700.
Clarence Gibbs, et al to James Hatcher and wife, Edwina Hatcher, 5th district, $7,000.
John Ford and Justin Stokely to Eugene Crabtree, Jr., 1st district, $235,000.
Chris Baudean to Brandy Pearl, 6th district, $220,000.
Dennis Willie and wife, Josie Willie to Dale Boring, 5th district, $30,000.
Betty Lenderman, et al to Jeffrey Greene, et al, 8th district, $450,000.
Michael Holycross to Lavesh Patel, 8th district, $340,000.
Triple G Properties, et al to Mark Sandburg, 6th district, $185,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.