Property Transfers — May 2-6 May 13, 2022

The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for May 2-6.

Michael Foy and wife, Alicia Foy to Vannessa Butler and Ryan Lewis, 3rd district, $247,000.

Michael Richardson, trustee, et al to George Valkenburg and wife, Tamara Valkenburg, 5th district, $38,247.55.

Allen Syprzak to William Hancock, Jr. and Deborah Phipps, 2nd district, $90,000.

Betty Hill and husband, Burnett Hill to John Watkins, 1st district, $12,000.

Earlene Duncan and husband, Stephen Duncan to William Wagenmann and wife, Christine Wagenmann, 11th district, $165,000.

Elbert Carver and Joe Miller to Jake Kotrba and Crystal Kotrba, 2nd district, $120,000.

Kenneth Shults heirs, et al to Hunter Shaw, 4th district, $75,000.

Jariel O'Neil, et al to Yuekun Shi and Juan Ma, 8th district, $132,000.

Aaron Spencer, trustee to MDB Properties, 9th district, $850,025.

Richard Harrell and David Harrell to Hunter James, 3rd district, $400,000.

John Phillips, et al to Michael Harrison and wife, Fiona Harrison, 9th district, $75,000.

David Bombelli to Habitude Stays, LLC, $319,000.

Timothy Brinkman and wife, Carolyn Brinkman to Troy Smith and wife, Andrea Smith, 5th district, $110,000.

Troy Smith and wife, Andrea Smith to Tennessee State Bank, 5th district, $82,500.

Lora Gary and Heather Stoner to Camp Osprey, 8th district, $250,000.

Benjamin Cox to Gregory McTaggart and wife, Patricia McTaggart, 1st district, $64,900.

Tammy McCormick to Jeffrey Wall and wife, Sandy Wall, 7th district, $135,000.

Patsy Foland to Edward Williams, 6th district, $10,100.

Burch Wood to Guy Hommel, Jr. 4th district, $775,000.

Kimberly Hanley, et al to Leila Ball and husband, Robert Ball, 5th district, $13,500.

Stephen Johnson and wife, Jean Johnson to John Pavka and Alina Pavka, 1st district, $31,000.

Jado Properties, LLC to David Popiel and wife, Sandra Popiel, 10th district, $10,300.

Primary Properties, LLC, et al to Nicole Guzman, et al, 10th district, $37,500.

Primary Properties, LLC, at al to Jaholm Holdings, LLC, 10th district, $95,000
