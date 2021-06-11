The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for May 31 through June 4.
Judy Gheen to Brandon Weiss, 5th district, $125,000.
Chad Huskey to Melinda Johnson, 5th district, $150,000.
Alex Chopper and wife, Betty Chopper to Megan Huling and husband, John Huling, 2nd district, $330,000.
Troy Traina and wife, Tammy Traina to Randy Gregory and Sheryl Stevens, 2nd district, $30,000.
Monica Walker to James Brown and Chelsea Brown, 3rd district, $1,500.
Amanda Forrester to Jessica Maxwell, 8th district, $10,400.
US Bank National Association to Carl Meier and Linda Meier, 2nd district, $130,000.
Philip Robertson to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, 3rd district, $31,878.
Jane Ogg to Scottie Chandler and wife, Lindsay Chandler, 5th district, $158,500.
Mountain Top Land and Timber to Scott Chandler and wife, Lindsay Chandler, 5th district, $10,000.
Johnny Parks and wife, Peggy Parks to Jay Turner, 6th district, $60,000.
Jeff Brooks to Stephen Carpenter and wife, Elizabeth Carpenter, 6th district, $59,900.
Smoky Mountain Treasure to Darryl Harris and wife, Kelly Harris, 5th district, $15,000.
Kenneth Cody, Et Al to Eric Heureux, 5th district, $7,000.
Crystal Howard to Lisa Black, 1st district, $115,000.
Terry Riddle to Mark Gagna and wife, Amy Gagna, 2nd district, $55,000.
Mary Taylor, Et Al to Thomas Maxwell, Et Al, 6th district, $130,000.
Frances Cashen, Et Al to Jane Cureton, 7th district, $4,000.
Rusty Connelly and wife, Angela Connelly to Luann Carmichael and husband, Michael Carmichael, 3rd district, $108,000.
Terry Ottinger and wife, Betty Ottinger to Matthew Hardesty and wife, Connie Hardesty, 6th district, $1,000.
Robert Hewitt, Et Al to David Braswell and wife Sandra Braswell, 3rd district, $23,500.
Emanuel Gagliano and wife, Shirley Gagliano to Chirs Mehr, 5th district, $95,000.
Ricky Williams, Et Al, to Cody Talman and Kaye Talman, 6th district, $85,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.