The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for July 26 through July 30.
Mark Webster to Stacy Boucher, 5th district, $17,000.
Kyle Rudd and wife, Mica Rudd to Wayne Blotske, 5th district, $200,000
Betty Ann Brown, executor to John Ryan and wife, Alana Ryan, 7th district, $19,900.
Thomas Hudson to Daniel Conard, 1st district, $70,500.
Tyrone Cooper and wife, Karen Cooper to Anselmo Morales and wife, Angelica Morales, 6th district, $2,000.
Fred Holt and wife, Vicki Holt to Manoj Patel, 9th district, $29,000.
Glenda Langworthy to Daniel Fullington and wife, Lacey Fullington, 7th district, $32,500.
James Craven to Joseph Shaffer and wife, Kimberly Shaffer, 2nd district, $150,000.
Joseph Lane to Mark Sanders and wife, Emma Sanders, 8th district, $261,275.
Gerald Bieniek to Mircea Comsa, 8th district, $30,000.
Matthew Buchanan, trustee to Holley Hitt, 4th district, $68,000.
Randolph Smith and wife, Shirley Smith to Tiffany Wells and husband, Chad Wells, 8th district, $40,000.
Juvenal Ayala and wife, Jessica Ayala to Konstanin Plyakin, 6th district, $37,000.
Cary Thomas to William Leibrock and wife Charlotte Leibrock, 3rd district, $35,000.
Michael Hays to Discount Lots LLC, 9th district, $40,000.
Larry Dearing and wife Brenda Dearing to Flat Land Exchange LLC, 3rd district, $8,864.
Frank Newton and wife, Linda Newton to Tammy Doyle, 9th district, $70,000.
Gregory Fancher to Jodi Rank, 6th district, $65,000.
Marvin Walters and wife, Linda Walters to Phillip Pearce and wife, Gail Pearce, 9th district, $58,000.
Homer Yates and wife, Virgie Yates to Christian Mallegol and wife, Samantha Mallegol, 1st district, $139,000.
Christopher Curtiss, trustee to Ronald Clauson and wife, Jody Clauson, 1st district, $275,000.
Rodney Loveday to Joanne Dobes, 6th district, $209,000.
David Darby and wife, Marlene Darby to Jaime Sutton, 1st district, $164,000.
Sandra Helton to Renee Friesner and husband Gary Friesner, 2nd district, $300,000.
Jeffery Chalmers and wife, Carolyn Chalmers to Nicole May, 2nd district, $159,900.
Joe Hembree to Harvey Ford and wife, Kathy Ford, 10th district, $3,000.
Iva Haynes to Jeremy Lewellyn and wife, Tonya Lewellyn, 10th district, $30,000.
Ronald Etherton and wife, Sandra Etherton to Carroll Moore and wife, Deborah Moore, 1st district, $65,000.
