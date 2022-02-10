The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for January 24-28.
Jeffery Greene, trustee to Edward Bittof and wife, Elizabeth Bittof, 7th district, $70,000.
Sandra Jenkins, et at to Susanna Webb, 6th district, $8,500.
George Brown, et al to Jorge Esparza, 5th district, $485,000.
Brittany Hubbard, et al to Jeffery porter and wife, Anna Hamblin, 2nd district, $289,900.
Allan McKinney and wife, Denise McKinney to John Vaughn, 1st district, $80,000.
John Darby and wife, Barbara Darby to Greg Dunbar and wife, Veronica Dunbar, 5th district, $55,000.
Guy Hommel, Jr., et al to Daniel Conard, 7th district, $159,500.
Guy Hommel, Jr., et al to Burn Co Development LLC, 2nd district, $352,000.
Guy Hommel, Jr. et al to Layman Brothers Partnership, 4th district, $225,500.
Guy Hommel, Jr. et al to Michael Gross, et al, 2nd district, $16,500.
Guy Hommel, Jr. et al to Burn Co Development LLC, 2nd district, $14,300.
Guy Hommel, Jr. et al to Burn Co Development LLC, 2nd district, $13,200.
Guy Hommel, Jr. et al to Burn Co Development LLC, 2nd district, $14,300.
Guy Hommel, Jr. et al to Burn Co Development LLC, 2nd district, $16,500.
Guy Hommel, Jr. et al to Burn Co Development LLC, 4th district, $121,000.
Guy Hommel, Jr. et al to Burn Co Development LLC, 4th district, $132,000.
Guy Hommel, Jr. et al to Michael Gross, et al, 6th district, $15,950.
Guy Hommel, Jr. et al to Daniel Conard, 4th district, $198,000.
Guy Hommel, Jr. et al to Daniel Conard, 8th district, $30,250.
Michael Layman, Jr., to Timothy Craig and wife, Jennifer Craig, 2nd district, $605,000.
Carolyn Francis to Joan Paul, 1st district, $55,000.
Ronald Cook to David Wilkinson and wife, Georgette Wilkinson, 2nd district, $27,500.
Daniel Haney to Antoinette Bryer, et al, 1st district, $51,000.
Melanie Overton, representative to Michael Campbell and wife, Angie Campbell, 6th district, $105,000.
James Kegerreis, et al to Dale Boring, 5th district, $75,000.
Jado Properties LLC to John Ryan, 10th district, $10,300.
Michael Fairbanks, et al to Tennessee Creek and Timber LLC, 9th district, $695,000.
Charles Mason, Sr., et al to Anthony Lowe, 6th district, $208,000.
Joseph Phillips, et al to Kenneth Pittman, et al, 2nd district, $30,000.
Jessie Watts and husband, Gary Watts to Jesse Rigby and wife, Rebecca Rigby, 6th district, $475,000.
Jack Thacker and wife, Julie Thacker to Rae Massey, et al, 5th district, $230,000.
Harvey Holt and wife, Lana Holt to Gregory Chambers, 6th district, $60,000.
Smoky Mountain Treasure LLC to Cody Keys, 7th district, $32,800.
Matt Holt to Ashley Cline, 6th district, $116,000.
Joyce Ellison to Donna Bruno, 6th district, $274,000.
Marston Price, Jr. and wife, Elizabeth Price to Harmony TN Property Holdings LLC, $650,000.
The Price Group LLC to Harmony TN Property Holdings LLC, $1,650,000.
