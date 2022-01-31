The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for January 17-21.
James Williamson, et al to Daniel Roth and wife, Christine Roth, 5th district, $193,000.
Kristie Drybread and husband, RIck Drybread to Karen Gibson, 6th district, $134,500.
Colleen Handrych and husband, Gerald Handrych to Steven Kimmel and wife, Summer Kimmel, 1st district, $345,900.
Juan Lazarte to Robert Brannon and wife, Amanda Brannon, 1st district, $475,000.
Farrel Golden and wife, Shelley Golden to Larry Strickler, 9th district, $10,000.
Gregory Sheets and wife, Lisa Sheets to Robert Armaniaco and wife, Michele Armaniaco, 1st district, $230,000.
Wilson and Associates to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 6th district, $176,393.
William Ledford to Andrew Childs, 6th district, $2,500.
David Burchette to Ronald Knight and wife, Kristie Knight, 6th district, $450,000.
Rhonda Wilds, et al to Kurt Bessler and wife, Freda Wilds, 3rd district, $260,000.
Caryn Conrad to New Porch Investments LLC, 9th district, $89,000.
Caryn Conrad to New Porch Investments LLC, 9th district, $1,000.
Marvin Diamond and wife, Nancy Diamond to John Carbone and wife, Justine Carbone, 9th district, $170,000.
Wayne Wetjen and wife, Janice Wetjen to Emily Skaar, 1st district, $50,000.
Annette Goff, et al to Michael Shafer, 4th district, $125,000.
Edna Worley, et al to Pugliese Family Trust, 1st district, $20,000.
J. Hudson to Wolf Creek Properties LLC, 1st district, $5,000.
