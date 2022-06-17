The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for June 6—10.
Ronnie Ellison and wife, Susan Ellison to Steven Hughes and wife, Teresa Hughes, 3rd district, $215,000.
Valerie Bergey to Thomas Dowling and wife, Leslee Dowling, $40,000
Chad Huskey and David Carr to Lauren Starrett, 5th district, $500,000.
Robert Krause and wife Cathy Krause to Michael Eklund, trustee, et al, 5th district, $315,000.
Jason Kerly, et al to BKS I, LLC, 5th district, $175,000.
Jason Kerly, et al to Laura Smith, et al, 5th district, $275,000.
Robert Almany, et al to Alisha Clark, 5th district, $235,000.
Mackie, Wolf, Zientz, & Mann, P.C., Substitute to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 5th district, $0.
Daniel Ramsey, et al to Steven Fine and wife, Alexandria Fine, 5th district, $25,000.
Wanda Cartwright to William Hancock and Deborah Phipps, 2nd district, $19,900.
Arvine Taylor to Jana Watts, 6th district, $45,000.
Randy Gregory and Sheryl Stevens to Richard Lacey and wife, Courtney Lacey, 2nd district, $32,000.
Jason Kerley, et al to Wu Holdings VIII, LLC, 5th district, $739,000.
Devin Allen and wife, Kayla Allen to Nicholas Ostrowe and wife, Corey Sellars, 2nd district, $230,000.
Johnny Smelcer to Thomas Hutson, 4th district, $120,000.
Robert Howes and Margie Lantz to Larry Marum and wife, Judy Marum, 2nd district, $10,500.
William Worley to Mark Wakeland, et al, 2nd district, $225,000.
River Rest Apartments, LP, to Hallmark River Rest, LLC, 6th district, $1,172,136.07.
Dillard Beckham, et al to Timothy Gruner and wife, Melissa Gruner, 6th district, $749,000.
Gregory Morrow and wife, Tina Morrow to Pepper Palace Properties, LLC, 4th district, $229,000.
Angela Ball, et al to Donald Manning, 6th district, $65,000.
Tammy Webb and husband, Steven Webb to Lisa Pyle and husband, Jeffrey Pyle, 3rd district, $50,000.
Jeff Robinson to Robert Murphy and wife, Stacey Murphy, 5th district, $120,000.
Patricia Briggs to Del Rio Farm, LLC, 1st district, $450,000.
Lowry Ratcliff and Karen Smith to Charles Boggs and wife, Elaine Boggs, 4th district, $3,000.
David Beals and wife, Anne Beals to Kenneth Craven and wife, Cynthia Craven, 3rd district, $645,000.
Jamesena Miller and Jackie McDermott to Sarah Knuettel, 7th district, $65,000.
Kelly Cody, et al to Adam Woodruff and wife, Tanya Woodruff, 5th district, $372,000.
Matthew Jenkins and wife, Cheryl Jenkins to Jayme Galloway, 9th district, $144,000.
Carl Williamson to Georgeta Bodea and husband, Toma Bodea, 5th district, $68,000.
Charles Doll to David Weaver and Kimberly Brown, 1st district, $25,000.
John Allen, III to Ismael Monzalvo, 5th district, $17,500.
Debbie Myers, et al to Freida Elkins, 3rd district, $100,000.
Tracy Knapp to Scott Parrish and wife, Jennifer Parrish, 2nd district, $245,900.
Haanard Harricharan to Christopher Mintz, 6th district, $41,000.
Charles Harer to Groves Investments TN, LLC, 9th district, $149,900.
Martha Middelstaedt to Johnathan Melson and wife, Alison Melson, 3rd district, $94,000.
Danny Hall to BZ Property Holdings, LLC, 11th district, $160,000.
Matthew Maynard and Mark Maynard to Victoria Ogle and Nicolas Ogle, 4th district, $16,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.