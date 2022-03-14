The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for February 28 through March 4.
Dream View Land Development to Mason Griffin, 5th district, $30,000.
Dream View Land Development to Ryan Thompkins, 5th district, $30,000.
Dream View Land Development to Stewart Paige, 5th district, $33,000.
Guy Hommel, Jr., and wife, Gayla Hommel to John Barger and wife, April Barger, 4th district, $45,000.
Guy Hommel, Jr., and wife, Gayla Hommel to John Barger and wife, April Barger, 4th district, $12,500.
Dane Baxter and wife, Ida Baxter to Genevieve Fitzgerald, 10th district, $5,000.
Terry Hartsell to Cynthia Prizer, 4th district, $9,000.
Guy Hommel, Jr., and wife, Gayla Hommel to Chase Barger, et al, 4th district, $65,000.
Patricia Taylor to Samuel Helton, 6th district, $85,000.
Tyler Smith, executor to Lisa Askew, et al, 2nd district, $110,000.
Christopher Askew and wife, Jennifer Askew to Kathleen Dyer, 5th district, $195,000.
Glenda Langworthy to Joseph Denton and wife, Taylor Denton, 7th district, $40,000.
Michael Clark to Bert Fairchild and wife, Maureen Fairchild, 6th district, $105,000.
George Jennings, executor to Pear Tree 1031 LLC, 2nd district, $410,000.
Jack Terry and wife, Virginia Terry to Donald Dail and wife, Valerie Dail, 6th district, $140,000.
Gladin Gosnell and wife, Barbara Gosnell to Patsy Huff, 6th district $15,000.
Curtis Hartlep and wife, Jenny Hartlep to Warren Morel and wife, Renee Morel, 9th district, $160,000.
Edward Bittof and wife, Elizabeth Bitoff to Steven Parisi, 7th district, $120,000.
Darrell Ball and wife, Freda Ball to Vishvaom Corporation, 6th district, $165,000.
John Allen, III to Faye Causey and husband, Keith Hodges, 6th district, $5,500.
Zora Holt to Roger Teague, 2nd district, $248,000.
Phillip Newsome, et al to Malcom Fabbri and wife, Jaclyn Fabbri, 2nd district, $168,000.
James Purkey and wife, Patricia Purkey to Victoria Estrella, 6th district, $167,500.
Deborah Warrington to BH Land 2 LLC, 5th district, $10,043.
Glenda Clark and husband, Albert Clark to BH Land 2 LLC, 1st district, $21,000.
Anthony Vyka to Neal Curran and wife, Susan Curran, 5th district, $17,900.
Larry Strickler to Rajkamal Harricharan, 6th district, $40,000.
Patricia Smith, et al to Jason Vance and wife, Kristina Vance, 5th district, $25,000.
Patricia Smith, et al to Nicholas Fard, 5th district, $25,000.
John Buckner to JT Walton, 3rd district, $500.
Pauline Hayes to Tyler Yohn and wife, Samantha Yohn, 6th district, $210,000.
