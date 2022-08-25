8/15/2022 to 8/19/2022
Lonnie Sutton and wife, Helen Sutton, to Linda L. Hill, 4th District, $189,900.
Roland Garcia and wife, Rebeca Garcia to Craig Ihlefeld and wife, Laura Ihlefeld, 5th District, $309,000.
Kenneth Atkins to Jeffrey Walz and wife, Laurie Walz, 3rd District, $39,000.
Dream View Land Development LLC to J. Witt Properties LLC, 5th District, $65,000.
Dream View Land Development LLC to Craig Lucas Anders, 5th District, $31,700.
Kevin Head to James Emory Jr., et al, and Deanne Emory, 4th District, $102,000.
Nona M. Austin and husband, David A. Austin to Tabitha A. Johnson, et al, and Kevin Montalvo, 10th District, $265,000.
Christine M. Smith, et al, and Christine M. Krege to City of Newport, Tennessee, et al, and City of Newport, Tennessee, 6th District, $52,000.
Newport Federal Bank to Sean Murray, et al, and Abigail Hyatt Murray, Abigail Murray Hyatt, and Murray Abigail Hyatt, 6th District, $125,000.
Joseph Lane, et al, and Scotty Mantooth to Erin RT Wingert and husband, Michael Wingert, 6th District, $310,000.
Stella Owensby to Leisha Carrie Ashbell, 6th District, $10,500.
Tommy C. Bible to Jana Webb Johnson and husband, Steven D. Johnson, 5th District, $500.
Robert Scott McSween and wife, Leah M. McSween to Jacob E. Hawley and wife, Kathryn R. Hawley, 6th District, $75,000.
Bruce Warden and wife, Vella Warden to Jimmy N. Holt and wife, Betty Barnes Holt, 2nd District, $70,606.36.
Valerie Norton, Trustee, et al, and Dylan Phillips, Testamentary Trust to Ismael Garcia Monzalvo, 4th District, $52,000.
Crystal G. Ford to Efrain E. Collazo Rodriquez and wife, Lonnette Liggins Collazo, 6th District, $391,000.
Brent Eric Ford to Miroslava Todorova Franco, et al, and Dimitre Dimitrov and Donka Dimitrov, 5th District, $30,000.
Thomas Russell to Donald Gregory Collins, et al, and Donald Collins Jr. and Elizabeth Costner, 2nd District, $62,500.
Christopher L. Curtiss, Trustee, et al, and Christopher L. Curtiss, Living Trust UAD, to Susan M. Manning, et al, and Adam Scott Bowman, 1st District, $149,000.
Shane Douglas Effler and wife, Heather Leigh Effler to John F. McKeon and wife, Kathy F. McKeon, 8th District, $435,000.
FLC Properties Foundation to Greg Fodness, 6th District, $500,000.
Donna Shadd to Noah Austin Duckworth, 6th District, $300,000.
Mihir Patel, et al, and Anselmo Morales to Kenneth W. Gleason Jr., 2nd District, $62,000.
Richard W. Raines to J and R. Home Buyers LLC and J & R Home Buyers LLC, 8th District, $2,500.
Mona Jane Fillers Macy to Jeffery W. Neas and wife, Teresa A. Neas, 2nd District, $100,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Develo to Timothy O. Huskey, 6th District, $82,000.
