The following property transfers were recorded in the office of Cocke County Register of Deeds for March 8-12, 2021.
William O’Connell to Stephen Stotts, 3rd district, $245,000.
Louann Kenley to William Keith Dobbs and wife, Teresa Dobbs, 2nd district, $200,000.
James Saltzman to Dustin LeGrande and wife, Tiffany LeGrande, $65,000.
Allie Foster to Gregory R. Burgin, 3rd district, $8,000.
Ardell Freshour to Joseph Ardell Freshour, 8th district, $3,000.
MJS Land Sales, LLC. to Marie Poole and Bradley Joseph Leger, 5th district, $26,000.
MJS Land Sales, LLC. to Marcus Leger and Bradley Joseph Leger, 5th district, $20,553.75
Diana Laws Rathbone, Shon Rathbone and Steven Rathbone to Patrick O’Neil and wife, Rachel O’Neil, 8th district, $287,500.
Larry Francis, Patricia Hughes and Faye Ivey to Michael Bossert and wife, Casey Bossert, 6th district, $20,000.
Mark Webster and Gary Lindsey to John Schneider and wife, Melissa Schneider, 5th district, $32,900.
Stephen Stokely and wife, Dianne Stokely to Thomas Harry Smith and Beth Nelligan, 1st district, $260,000.
Mary Weeks to Max Weeks and wife, Laura Weeks, 9th district, $68,963.
Roger Miller to Clair Altland and Shirley Altland, 6th district, $120,000.
Tamara Seymore to Yunaisi Rey Igarza and Jose L. Rivera Garcia, 2nd district, $27,000.
Logs Legal Group, LLP. to Finance of America Reverse, LLC., $40,000.
Charles W. Bowen and wife, Janet Bowen to Anthony R. Morelock and wife, Deborah Morelock, 5th district, $39,900.
Diana Black, Charles Edward Black, Jr. and Crystal Black to Creed Richard Coggins, 10th district, $60,000.
Mark Darling to Stephen Farrell and Christopher Cooley, 5th district, $60,000.
Charles Mason, Sr. to Vickie Hood, 2nd district, $680,000.
David Allen Coffey to Adolfo Jose Aleman, 3rd district, $9,000.
Mike Padgett to Jacob Rathbone and wife, Carrie Rathbone, 6th district, $4,000.
