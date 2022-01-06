The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for December 27-31.
Jimmy Fisher to Donald Douglas and wife, Sherie Wagner, 1st district, $115,000.
Ronald Raines to Jeffery Shuts, 8th district, $110,000.
Teresa Chandler to Brian Butler and wife, Cynthia Butler, 1st district, $37,500.
Travel Center of East Tennessee to MM NT Properties LLC, 4th district, $1,443,311.
Carol Tucker to Desiree Sparks, 6th district, $131,000.
Dennis Shore and wife, Iva Shore to Jeff Evans and wife, Susan Evans, 7th district, $65,000.
Guy Hommel, Jr. to William Peters and wife, Caroline Peters, 4th district, $23,000.
Albert Tressel and wife, Roberta Tressel to John Lee and wife, Patricia Childs, 5th district, $30,000.
Curt Jones and wife, Karen Jones, to Barbara Casbeer, 7th district, $45,000.
Olie Williamson, et at to Earl Hoop, 5th district, $36,000.
Jerry Huff to Donald Douglas and wife, Sherie Wagner, 1st district, $45,000.
Jerry Jackson to James Richards and wife, Tammera Richards, 3rd district, $40,000.
Lisa Ann Miller to John Lockridge, 5th district, $125,000.
Martin Shaw to Erlin Hernandez, 5th district, $225,000.
Pamela Kirschke to Patrick Lacienski, 9th district, $409,000.
Cody Keys wi Sarrah Willhite, 2nd district, $35,900.
Andrew Ammons and wife, Charlotte Ammons to Marlene Lichtenberger, 1st district, $9,000.
Joshua Bane to Gian Milone, 5th district, $72,500.
Haarnand Harricharan to Barbara Wilde, 6th district, $114,500.
Rita Carter to Joseph Roark, 3rd district, $65,000.
Rae Massey and wife, Karen Massey to Robert Holt, 6th district, $88,830.
Mariah Brady to Caleb Poole, 4th district, $213,000.
Richard Bethune and wife, Jennifer Bethune to Michael Catlett, 5th district, $164,900.
Randall Crumbley and wife, Janet Crumbley to Dorothy Huff and husband, Nathan Huff, 6th district, $95,500.
Dallas Phillips to Shelley Keith, 3rd district, $4,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.