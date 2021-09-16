The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for September 6-10.
Mario Hernandez and wife, Marilys Hernandez to Cindy Fairbanks, 8th district, $19,000.
Gregory Holycross to Claude Cobb and wife, Brenda Cobb, 8th district, $24,000.
Guy Hommel, Jr. to Timothy Ballard, Et Al, 4th district, $42,500.
Guy Hommel, Jr. to Lonnie Sutton and wife, Helen Sutton, 4th district, $25,000.
Donald Brooks to Ennis Moore, Et Al, 9th district, $12,000.
Dana Hoyt and wife, Cindy Hoyt to Katie Johnson and husband, Thomas Johnson, 5th district, $32,500.
Bobby Swayer and wife, Peggy Sawyer to Kelly Latham and husband, Adam Latham, 4th district, $28,000.
Sanford Overholt and wife, Glenda Masters to Sanford McCarty and wife, Rebecca McCarty, 6th district, $175,000.
Donna Desmeules to Sharon Tuten, 1st district, $299,999.
Susan Sechrest to Branden Musto and wife, Emma Musto, 5th district, $62,500.
Huff Family Partnership to Danny Zigelink, 1st district, $700,000.
Kevin Dodd and wife, Jennifer Osinski to Stephen Funk, 9th district, $55,000.
Gerald Lowery, co-executor to James Hendrick, 4th district, $92,500.
Rachel Gates to Mark Paddock and wife, Shasta Paddock, 4th district, $30,000.
Joseph Gibson, Et Al to Francis Cone and wife, Jeanette Cone, 2nd district, $66,000.
Jodi Gelb to Bernard Harris, 9th district, $500,000.
Debra Zimmerman and husband, Wayne Zimmerman to Zachary Smith, 2nd district, $340,000.
Patricia Ann Goodwin Estate to William Batton and wife, Mallory Batton, 5th district, $65,000.
Linda Holt to Matthew Vancleve, 10th district, $90,000.
Pamela Jinks to Linda Pippin, 6th district, $205,000.
Jariel Duay O'Neil to Gary Wilson, 4th district, $4,500.
Thomas Hennessy and wife, Rhonda Hennessy to Parrish Fraughton, Et Al, 1st district, $1,200,000.
