The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for June 13—17.
Danny Jenkins and wife, Sandra Jenkins to David Hall and wife, Kim Hall, 5th district, $120,000.
Natasha Hall to Rhonda Cox, 4th district, $10,000.
Guy Hommel, Jr. to Amber Smith and Alexis Leroy, 4th district, $18,000.
Roy Hurley and wife, Elizabeth Hurley to Mark Curtiss and wife, Diane Curtiss, 1st district, $77,000.
Mark Curtiss and wife, Diane Curtiss to Ross Pontes and Paula Mitchell, 1st district, $30,000.
Devin Weyant to Timothy Gregg, 4th district, $134,900.
Jon Giffin and wife Teresa Giffin to Diane Welker, 1st district, $45,000.
Steven Clevenger and Gary Clevenger to Craig Cooper, 4th district, $150,000.
Virginia Price to Kenneth Norton and wife, Vera Norton, 5th district, $20,000.
Kevin Lamb and wife Donna Lamb to Michelle Wojciechowski, 8th district, $228,000.
David Roberts to Jakob Bickford and wife, Anna Bickford, $134,000.
Barclay Woods, et al to Fred Jackson and wife, Donna Jackson, 4th district, $40,000.
Sammy Burgin and wife, Debbie Burgin to Daron Burgin and wife, Courtney Burgin, $168,666.
James Whitson to Joseph Ladue and wife, Aja Ladue, 1st district, $135,000.
Kathleen Egeland, et al to James McCall and Bridget Williams, 5th district, $142,000.
Anna Witt to Timothy Evans, et al, 6th district, $17,500.
Gary Lafollette and wife, Alma Lafollette to David Askew and wife, Alisia Askew, 2nd district, $67,000.
Rae Massey and wife, Karen Massey to Robert Keaton and wife, Jamie Keaton, 5th district, $55,000.
Angela Ramsey and Russell Sutton to Lori York, 6th district, $140,000.
Tony Duncan, et al to Katelyn Maples and Joshua Greene, 4th district, $145,000.
Susan Morgan, trustee, et al to Destiny Land USA, LLC, 1st district, $35,585.
Denise Liggett to Jenny Laurer and Elizabeth Laurer, 8th district, $300,000.
Jorge Jimenez to Peterson Lands, 8th district, $50,000.
Gary Cox and wife, Colleen Cox to Christopher Broomell and wife, Stacey Broomell, 2nd district, $520,000.
Urcella Gregg, et al to Bryan Morris and Stephen Farrell, 9th district, $625,000.
Loretta Hartsell, et al to Matthew Peterson, 5th district, $575,000.
Jarrett Sharp and wife, Casandra Sharp to Jason Quandt and April Knoll, 4th district, $40,000.
Jonathan Weiss and wife, Kristin Weiss to Crystal Davey and Linda Verschelden, 3rd district, $126,600.
Phillip Watkins and wife, Emily Watkins to Dearl Perason and wife, Debra Pearson, 3rd district, $460,000.
Christopher Holt, et al to Resort Properties Management, LLC, 8th district, $185,000.
Cynthia Mantooth, et al to Phillip Watkins and wife, Emily Watkins, 3rd district, $167,000.
Minnie Mullins to Michael Watson and wife, Traci Watson, 9th district, $40,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.