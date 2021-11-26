The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for November 8-12.
Smoky Mountain Treasure LLC to Cody Keys, 2nd district, $24,000.
Larry Mangum to Johnny Tipton, 6th district, $80,000.
Rural Medical Services to Ronda Brown, 5th district, $75,000.
Lake and Resort Properties LLC to Michael Meade, 9th district, $1,050,000.
David Braswell and wife, Sandra Braswell to Calvin Williams and wife, Sonya Williams, 3rd district, $72,000.
Chad Huskey to Lisa Phoenix, 5th district, $432,000.
Dale Weekly to Thomas Hart and wife, Tracy Hart, 8th district, $265,000.
Ivan Loomis to Kendall Huntley, 7th district, $60,000.
Dale Holt to Denetta Shelton, 4th district, $130,000.
Tracy Rowe to Christopher Kary, 2nd district, $20,000.
Rose Napier to Intrust Properties LLC, 3rd district, $28,000.
Intrust Properties LLC to Shirley Castillo, 3rd district, $42,000.
Anthony Brown to Robert Pack, 6th district, $16,500.
Mark Hurst and wife, Jeannie Hurst to Dustin Reed and wife, Madeline Reed, 5th district, $275,000.
Primary Properties LLC to David Agoney and wife, Mary Agoney, 10th district, $25,000.
Michael Goodrich and wife, Tracy Goodrich to Otha Weaver, trustee, 8th district, $245,000.
Lloyd Jones to Elisabeth Kula, 1st district, $13,500.
Arnold Ardena, Et Al to Rae Massey and wife, Karen Massey, 6th district, $8,500.
Jimmy Weaver to David Strange, 4th district, $30,000.
TEVET Technology Solutions to Ole Smoky Distillery, 6th district, $860,000.
TEVET Technology Solutions to Ole Smoky Distillery, 6th district, $794,000.
