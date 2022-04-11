The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for March 28 through April 1.
Alfreda Hooper to Cody Ball, 8th district, $232,000.
Dwight Lamb and wife, Renae Lamb to DCJM LP, 5th district, $500,000.
Thomas Mooty to Joseph Campbell and wife, Taylor Campbell, 5th district, $253,608.
Daniel Ginder, et al to Jon Garcia, 1st district, $110,400.
Cid Fernandez and wife, Bonnie Fernandez to Mihir Patel, 2nd district, $25,000.
Richard McLeod, et al to Marc Onesta, 7th district, $45,000.
Smoky Mountain Treasures LLC to Heriberto Reyes, 5th district, $37,800.
Jessica Cameron to Swain Ball and wife, Debra Ball, 2nd district, $10,000.
Linda Stuart to Bretton Carr and wife, Abrakay Carr, 2nd district, $430,000.
Phillip Shoaff and wife, Paula Shoaff to Lucas Ledford, 9th district, $50,000.
Paul Shaver, et al to Coy Clark and wife, Debrasia Adams, 3rd district, $432,000.
James Barnett and wife, Lisa Barnett to Thomas Byrnes and wife, Lorraine Byrnes, 2nd district, $46,500.
Clark Boli, trustee to Grant Hosking, 5th district, $1,050,000.
Minnie Sexton to Phillip Voorhees, 3rd district $22,550.
Daniel Blankenship and wife, Ariel Blankenship to Eric Hendon and wife, Lisa Herndon, 4th district, $380,000.
Rymond Pettus, et al to ASB2 LLC, 3rd district, $30,000.
Patricia Taylor to Jesse Ramsey, 6th district, $36,000.
Billy Layman, representative to Alison Messer, 4th district, $125,000.
David Demik and wife, Laura Baker to Rick Woolever, et al, 4th district, $50,000.
Glenda Langworth, et al to Kevin Fine and wife, Pamela Fine, 7th district, $30,000.
Gary Hawk and wife, Laurie Hawk to Jamie Sneed, et al, 4th district, $35,000.
Roxanne Prince, et al to Cassandra Sharon, trustee, 4th district, $47,500.
Roderick McIntyre and wife, Cynthia McIntyre to Kenneth Freeman, et al, 5th district, $406,000.
Michael Johnson and wife, Deborah Johnson to Rosalind Nunez, 5th district, $32,000.
Mulholland Service LLC to Jaholm Holding LLC, 10th district, $20,000.
Janelle Hart, trustee to Kenneth Moss , et al, 7th district, $65,000.
David Gitchell and wife, Carla Gitchell to Eric Johnson and wife, Katie Johnson, 3rd district, $350,000.
Robert Folmar to Bryce Bower and wife, Genevieve Bower, 5th district $21,000.
Nolan Ogle and wife, Ashley Ogle to Jessica Booth, 11th district, $230,000.
Erik Mason to Logan Brewer, 6th district, $123,680.
Ethel Clark to John Hale and wife, Melinda Hale, $100,000.
