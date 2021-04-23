The following property transfers were recorded in the office of Cocke County Register of Deeds for April 12-16.
Michael Brown to Kevin Lamontagne, 5th district, $8,000.
Smartbank to Kevin Meenaghan and wife, Michelle Meenaghan, 4th district, $12,500.
Carl Sigmon, Et Al to John McKee and wife, Angelle McKee, 4th district, $10,000.
Smartbank to John McKee and wife, Angelle McKee, 4th district, $45,000.
Tommy Kennedy to Yasmanny Broche and wife, Belen Broche, 5th district, $120,000.
Douglas Kitzmiller and wife, Kelly Kitzmiller to David Sablowski and wife, Shannon Sablowski, 6th district, $324,900.
Drem Biew Land Development to Michael Gunter and wife, Patricia Gunter, 5th district, $83,525.
Gleda McSween, Et Al to Donald Coakley, Et Al, 8th district, $100,000.
Gloria Price, Et Al to Mark Shultz, 9th district, $2,000.
Jeremy Clevenger, trustee to Amanda Good and George Conkin, 6th district, $136,000.
Benjamin Ford and wife, Sylvia Ford to Patricia Ford, 8th district, $2,100.
Phyllis Owenby, Et Al to Javier Castro, 5th district, $18,000.
Bill Hill and wife, Janice Hill to Cassaundra Norton, 6th district, $79,787.
Peggy Wilson and husband, James Wilson to Kenneth Cutshall and wife, Tandra Cutshall, 2nd district, $35,000.
Ronald Hill to Matthew Porter and Erin Smith, 6th district, $135,000.
Union Cemetery of Newport to Sherry Lane, 6th district, $800.
Earl Phillips and wife, Inez Phillips to Randy Morris, 2nd district, $20,000.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation to 440 Holdings 6, LLC, 5th district, $176,682.
Lisa Ramsey to Benjamin Haney, 4th district, $20,000.
Robert Reiter and wife, Erin Reiter to Jordan Wood, 2nd district, $239,900.
Kennith Wesson and wife, Judy Wesson to Michael Ludwig, and wife Shannon Ludwig, 7th district, $59,000.
Linda Walters to Linda Wiggins, Trustee, 9th district, $14,000.
Christopher Howard and Robin Bryant to Janet Clauer and husband, Fred Clauer, 1st district, $175,000.
