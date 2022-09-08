From 8/29/2022 to 9/2/2022
Daniel Edward Holt Jr., et al, and Trisha Fleenor and Daniel Holt to Scott Weisgerber and wife, Rita Weisgerber, 7th District, $195,000.
Jim White, et al, and Todd Jenkins to Lindsay Kolsen, $22,000.
Fred Sims, et al, and Mildred Thomas and Jean Helton to Stephen Ellison and wife, Justyna Ellison, $159,000.
Antoinette Louise Bryer, et al, and Antoinette Louise Elkins to Denise Webber, 1st District, $60,000.
Russell A. Somers, et al, and Jill Somers and Russell Somers to Mountaineer Cleaning and Maintenance LLC, 8th District, $70,000.
Mark Haffelt to Jeana R. Maddux and husband, Derrick N. Maddux, 5th District, $634,000.
David Dillian Hall and wife, Leah Faith Hall to Charles J. Smutnik and wife, Georgia M. Smutnik, 2nd District, $127,000.
Beville Hal Reagan and wife, Lisa McGill Reagan to Beville Hal Reagan, et al, and Lisa McGill Reagan, 5th District, $0.
City of Newport, Tennessee and Newport City of Tennessee to East TN LLC, 6th District, $109,000.
Timothy L. Hattaway and wife, Jennifer A. Hattaway to Ronald G. Lane and wife, Dianne R. Lane, 1st District, $85,000.
Rickey Neal Shaver, et al, and Jeffrey Eugene Shaver to Amanda Lee Fontan, 6th District, $145,000.
Harry Joseph Worth and wife, Ines N. Worth to Melvin J. Tucker and wife, Billie Jo Tucker, 3rd District, $25,000.
Brent McGhee Lewis, et al, and Jaclyn Lewis and Madelyn Lewis to Darrell Giles Jr., et al, and Shalee McClure, 6th District, $85,000.
City of Newport Tennessee, et al, and Newport City of Tennessee to East TN LLC, 6th District, $69,100.
Philip Calfee and wife, Sharon Vinson Calfee to Eve Elston, 3rd District, $108,000.
Josh Mooneyham and wife, Heather Mooneyham to Christopher Alan Marsh and wife, Melissa Marsh, 2nd District, $211,000.
David Ray Conley and Ray Conley to Teresa Nichols and husband, Mark Nichols, 4th District, $72,060.
Joey Scott Spence and wife, Kelly L. Spence to Soar Global Investments LLC, 9th District, $160,000.
Erick A. Escalona and wife, Alysa Roxanne Mendes to Thomas Richardson and wife, Wendy Richardson, 5th District, $365,000.
Sotirios Podimatas, et al, and Debra Rosamelia to Justin L. Stokely and wife, Heather Stokely, 11th District, $205,000.
Scott Wayne Allen, Co Personal Representative, John B. Allen III, Co Personal Representative, and Estate of Dorothy M. Allen to Ricky Sutton, 5th District, $260,000.
Justin J. Wall and Justin Wall to Thomas Mulchahey, 3rd District, $150,000.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to Patricia Von Draughn, 6th District, $950.
Mary V. Hoskinson and husband, James H. Hoskinson to Shelton A. Taylor, 2nd District, $105,000.
Jerry Edward Forner to Brailyn Rhea James, 6th District, $183,400.
Phyliss Deanna Ford Smith, et al, and Gary Glenn Ford, R.D. Ford, and Teresa Marlene Ford Webb to Wendell Roe Ford and wife, Joyce Ford, 10th District, $64,000.
Rodney W. Buckner to Jeremy C. Monnett and wife, Tiffany L. Monnett, 2nd District, $84,000.
Claudia Shumaker, et al, and Steven Floyd Shumaker to Ethan Gonser, et al, and Chantelle O'Conner, 3rd District, $165,000.
