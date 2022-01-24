David Baker and wife, Kylie Baker to Peter Kheang and wife, Aleisa Kheang, 5th district, $365,000.
Rebecca Marino to Linda Skrla, 5th district, $339,000.
Maxwell Laughter to Emma Conway, 6th district, $178,000.
David Robinson to Gregory Smith and wife, Anita Smith, 5th district, $40,000.
Kirk Staley and wife, Barbara Staley to Courtney Lacey, et al, 2nd district, $49,990.
Brian Gray to Bobby Riley and wife, Carmen Riley, 6th district, $105,000.
Selena Haney to Esther Sanchez, 6th district, $22,000.
Johnny Black to Carissa Phillips, 6th district, $110,000.
Christopher Oblinger to Daniel Holmberg, 10th district, $25,000.
Eddie Singletary and wife, Joyce Singletary to John Clayton and wife, Lauren Clayton, 9th district, $197,600.
Christopher Oblinger to Aizek Jenkins, 10 district, $20,000.
Joseph Garbarczyk and wife, Victoria Garbarczyk to Donna Parvin, 11th district, $18,000.
Michael Johnson and wife, Deborah Johnson to Brandon Rector, 6th district, $183,000.
Larry Strickler to Terry White and wife, Rebecca White, 6th district, $15,000.
Blue Sky Land LLC to Steven Gierum and wife, Tamara Gierum, 5th district, $35,500.
K and A Williams Properties LLC to Eric Kelch and wife, Leslie Kelch, 6th district, $235,000.
Chris Triplett, Trustee to Wade Parks, 4th district, $22,000.
Smoky Mountain Treasures LLC to Christopher Jones and wife, Josie Jones, 5th district, $39,900.
Delores Hommel Blazer, et al to James McSween, IV, and wife, Caroline McSween, 6th district, $148,500.
Powell Holt and Hollace Larsen, 3rd district, $210,000.
Bertha Belet to Larry Barnaby and wife, Christine Barnaby, 2nd district, $49,900.
Darlene Locke to Gary Smelcer and wife, Tana Smelcer, 2nd district, $15,000.
