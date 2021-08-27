The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for August 16 through August 20.
Robert Williamson to Whitney Ramsey and husband, Koby Ramsey, 6th district, $107,000.
Gary Garnsworth to Deneen Zulli, 2nd district, $136,000.
Charles Gonzalez and wife, Elizabeth Gonzalez to Seyed Kazerquian and wife, Judith Kazerquian, 1st district, $40,000.
DC Ramsey to Edna Ball, 6th district, $30,000.
Sheila Thomas to Michael Paulin, 7th district, $65,000.
Ronald Knight and wife, Kristie Knight to Francis Toth and wife, Lynn Toth, 7th district, $180,000.
Larry Brown and wife, Jamie Brown to Mountain Movers LLC, 6th district, $170,000.
Larry Brooks to Dwight Bevins and wife Katheren Bevins, 2nd district, $5,540.
Donald Erts to Gary Ford and wife, Dorothy Ford, 6th district, $460,000.
Michael Shular to Manoj Patel and wife, Dipikaben Patel, 6th district, $150,000.
Tracy Collins and wife, Deborah Collins to Jeff Brumm and wife, Laura Brumm, 4th district, $90,000.
Tammy Gorrell to Niluh Sariadnyani, 6th district, $210,000.
Julia Frazier to Alvin Lovin and wife, Karen Lovin, 3rd district, $68,000.
Sandra Vanzant, trustee to Michelle Myara, 1st district, $172,000.
John McKee to Mark Jennings, 4th district, $14,000.
Charles Matthews to Annette Beck and husband, Michael Beck, 4th district, $331,000.
Landon Giles and wife, Shirley Giles to Mountain Ranch LLC, 5th district, $27,500.
Erik Mason to Linda Steventon, 6th district, $195,000.
Ricky Francis to Ivan Eury, 8th district, $266,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.