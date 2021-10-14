The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for October 4-8.
Carl Williamson to William Morrow, 5th district, $30,000.
Lance Kelley, Et Al to Travis Pack, 6th district, $115,000.
Ronnie Lindsey to Brenda Freeze and husband, Ryan Freeze, 6th district, $4,000.
Barbara Teunissen to Kimberly Kohler, 5th district, $115,000.
Jeffery Eslinger, Et Al to Curt Lama, 4th district, $130,500.
William Shults, Et Al to Danny Carver, 5th district, $116,000.
Christopher Smith and wife, Mary Smith to Joan Trickett, 3rd district, $160,000.
Terri Egner, Et Al to Rita Crompton, Et Al, 1st district, $465,000.
Connie Bennett to Daniel Hartsock, 2nd district $43,000.
Rick Hipes and wife, Hope Hipes to Eric Hamby and wife, Terri Hamby, 3rd district, $405,000.
Mac Sane to Sabrina Busler, 6th district, $4,000.
Craig Reist, Et Al to Robert Perry and wife, Laura Perry, 6th district, $162,900.
Richard Peterson and wife, Sharyn Peterson to Michael Lackey and wife, Nancy Lackey, 5th district, $26,000.
Judy Starnes, Et Al to Jessica Vangsnes and husband, Travis Vangsnes, 5th district, $140,000.
Stephen Farrell to Nobles Enterprises, Inc., 5th district, $94,000.
Alan Hartzburg and wife, Cynthia Hartzburg to Robert Caruana and wife, Kelly Caruana, 5th district, $63,000.
James Collins and wife, Leona Collins to George Gray, Et Al, 5th district, $8,000.
