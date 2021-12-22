The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for December 13-17.
Anna Lewis to George Francisco and wife, Lisa Francisco, 2nd district, $20,000.
Janet O’Lear to James Williams and wife, April Williams, 6th district, $121,000.
River Island Resort LLC to Lora Gary, 8th district, $100,000.
Paul Walters and wife, Tina Walters to John Nelson, 9th district, $33,500.
Maryann Miller to Larry Hutchinson and wife, Sherry Hutchinson, 2nd district, $110,000.
Glenwood Williams to Kevin Kruse and wife, Alexandra Kruse, 11 district, $119,900.
Brett Kickliter, trustee to Mihir Patel, 6th district, $20,000.
Maxine Taylor to Larry Voyles, Jr., 8th district, $150,000.
Terry Sherred and wife, Martha Sherred to Jeff Evans and wife, Susan Evans, 7th district, $16,000.
Ricky Pemberton and wife, Wannetta Pemberton to Kenneth Kaiser and wife, Elizabeth Kaiser, 2nd district, $16,000.
David Wilkinson and wife, Georgette Wilkinson to Richard Exum and wife, Kristen Exum, 8th district, $189,900.
William Fisher to Troy Ryan, 2nd district, $290,000.
Sharon Stellar to Joanne Thorup and husband, William Thorup, 5th district, $420,000.
Leauna Stellar to William Thorup and wife, Joanne Thorup, 5th district, $21,000.
Williams Shults to OD Barnett, 5th district, $76,500.
Daniel Shepherd to Daniel O’Neill and wife, Cherise O’Neill, 5th district, $111,000.
SR Law Group, trustee to LGLOO Properties, 6th district, $75,000.
Emily Irons to Mary Johnson, 9th district, $9,500.
Thomas Denton to Joseph Lane, 6th district, $21,000.
Karen Stokely and husband, James Stokely to Daryn Thomas and wife, Joycelyn Thomas, 2nd district, $35,000.
Edward Johnson to John Apple, 11 district, $19,000.
Hubert Willis to Joseph Clevenger and wife, Ronda Clevenger, 6th district, $22,000.
Stephen Bennett and wife, Laura Bennett to Julie Pelletier, 10th district, $50,000.
Lisa Morgan to Nina Ramsey, 6th district, $265,000.
Jeffery Sprouse to Jason Holt and wife, Kerrie Holt, 6th district, $225,000.
Virginia Grainger to Miroslaw Kovalski and wife, Renata Kovalski, 1st district, $339,000.
Dennis Caruana to Cheryl Durand, 7th district, $80,000.
Craig Wild, Clerk and Master to Matthew Fillmore, 3rd district, $125,000.
Tim Freeman to Catlina Ottolina and husband, Ramarti Ottolina, 8th district, $38,000.
Betty Shelton to James McGrath and wife, Patricia McGrath, 11 district, $12,500.
Betty Shelton to Eric Gibson, 11th district, $12,500.
Tennessee Housing Development Agency to Paul Gregg and wife, Kimberely Gregg, 6th district, $83,960.
YJ Parks to Jeffery Sprouse, $225,000.
