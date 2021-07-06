The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for June 21 through June 25.
Steven Gardner and wife, Janice Gardner to Joseph Pezzulo and wife Maresa Pezzulo, 1st district, $300,000.
Ronald Vadala and wife, Susan Vadala to Christopher Thompson and wife, Sara Thompson, 7th district, $16,000.
Jason Grooms to Brenda Warford, 5th district, $21,500.
Racine Fox to Vicki Kincaid, 3rd district, $60,000.
Jean Styles to Eric Beukema, 5th district, $23,900.
Clayton Ellison and wife, Rebecca Ellison to East TN LLC, 6th district, $20,000.
Lacy Hembree to East TN LLC, 6th district, $5,000.
Jerry McGaha to Milton Antunez, 4th district, $96,500.
Donald Norwood to Donald Turner and wife, Heather Turner, 8th district, $338,000.
Jack Shults to Jessica Blanchard, 6th district, $169,900.
Abigail Rios, Et Al to Sandra Rue, 6th district, $125,000.
MJS Land Sales LLC to Susan Morgan, 5th district, $18,300.
MJS Land Sales LLC to Susan Morgan, 5th district, $25,000.
Robert Wenige and wife, Lynn Wenige to Demcor Inc, 4th district, $350,000.
Harry Denton, Et Al to Jeffery Miller and wife, Sheila Miller, 3rd district, $315,700.
Newport Hospitality Inc to OM NP2 LLC, 6th district, $5,001,000.
James Williams and wife, Bobbie Williams to Jason Frisbee and wife, Shannon Frisbee, 2nd district, $239,000.
Kenny Armstrong and wife, Florence Armstrong to Ronald Garcia and wife, Rebeca Garcia, 5th district, $45,000.
Joseph Martin to Harold Grooms, 6th district, $111,500.
Caywood Van Stratum to Larry Voyles, 8th district, $25,000.
Evelyn Adams and husband, James Adams to Claire Pearson, Et Al, 1st district, $284,900.
Paul Williams to Kurt Senzig and wife, Barbara Senzig, 6th district, $63,500.
