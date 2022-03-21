The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for March 7-11.
Robert Wilson and wife, Linda Wilson to Emily Lavelle, et al, 5th district, $1,000,000.
Joseph Lane, et al to Christopher Bradshaw and wife, Monica Bradshaw, 6th district, $289,000.
Nancy Russo to Donald Norwood and wife, Gaylelynne Norwood, 1st district, $49,000.
City of Parrotsville to Joshua Pence, 2nd district, $115,000.
Leisha Asbell to Bryan Landry and wife, Ashley Landry, 10th district, $65,900.
Shirley Bizub to Randall Miller and wife, Sherry Miller, 9th district, $145,000.
Tabitha Seay to Doyle Haney, 5th district, $35,000.
Bobbie Jacobson to Ronald Zawacki, 4th district, $50,000.
Tim Bryant to Pamela Martin, 3rd district, $150,000.
Michael Kracke and wife, Angelia Kracke to Rick Bergeron, 5th district, $19,000.
Sylvia Hartman, et al to Hannah Clabo, 6th district, $125,500.
Reo 2021 NR 4 LLC to Michael Hayward, et al, 5th district, $107,500.
Joseph Allen and wife, Rhonda Allen to Kenneth Norton and wife, Tabitha Norton, 6th district, $25,000.
Lois Kenyon to Tipton Webb and wife, Susan Webb, 2nd district, $40,000.
Jimmy McCauley to Freddie Costner, 6th district, $25,000.
Chad Huskey, et al to David Kickliter, et al, 5th district, $118,000.
Jerry George and wife, Elizabeth George to Peter Winterbourne, et al, 5th district, $50,000.
Dykeman Stokely, et all to Jonathan Collins, 6th district, $10,000.
Gary Watts and wife, Jessie Watts to Bryson Green, 6th district, $112,000.
Lakeview Loan Serving LLC to Randel Hux, 6th district, $179,895.
Gary Manning and wife, Deirdre Manning to Darlene Surrett, 4th district, $95,000.
Patrick Micks, et at to Jawahar Konjati, 11th district, $50,000.
National Bank of Tennessee to David Wilkinson, 9th district, $7,500.
Darlene Surrett to Lori Padgett, 4th district, $100,000.
Teresa Perry to Brandon Hinton, 6th district, $123,000.
Frankie Cody, et al to Jerry Barnes and wife, Janice Barnes, 4th district, $70,000.
