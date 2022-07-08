Property Transfers — June 27-July 1 Jul 8, 2022 Jul 8, 2022 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for June 27—July 1.Jariel O’Neil to Ramaris Enterprises, LLC, 4th district, $115,000.Michael Cavota and wife, Janice Cavota to Rollin Bird and wife, Mary Bird, 2nd district, $549,000.Gary Blankenship and wife, Levada Blankenship to Robert Paige, 5th district, $167,500.Jeannie Brockwell to Carolyn Ricker, 3rd district, $55,000.George Alshie to David Turner and Janice McMahan, 3rd district, $143,000.Gary Rose to Steven Williams and wife, Imogene Williams, 6th district, $305,000.William Hogan to Henry Brew, 6th district, $80,000.Chad Huskey and David Carr to Vertex Realty Group, LLC, 5th district, $499,000.John Bell to Bryan Barry and wife, Erin Barry, 3rd district, $243,500.Branden Joynt and wife, Kassie Joynt to Joseph Cureton and wife, Melissa Cureton, 6th district, $140,000.Marylou Savage to Brock Race, 2nd district, $134,000.Constance Thompson to Timothy Thompson, 11th district, $10,500.Frankie Clevenger, et al to William McMahan, 4th district, $12,000.Donald Norwood and wife, Gaylelynn Norwood to Raymond Norton and wife, Janel Norton, 1st district, $65,000.Dennis Ramsey, et al to Jimmy Davis, et al, 5th district, $200,000.John Thigpen and wife, Carolyn Thigpen to Patrick McLaughlin, et al, 4th district, $200,000.Harold Grooms, et al to Cheryl Grooms, 6th district, $174,900.Burn Co. Development, LLC, to Richard Brackins, 4th district, $240,000.Terry Ottinger and wife, Betty Ottinger to Allen Davidson, 7th district, $15,000.Union Cemetery of Newport to Daniel Ford and wife, Mary Ford, 6th district, $1,600.Gary Reece and wife, Melissa Reece to Shelia Keller, 2nd district, $145,400.Shirley Willis to Steven Wenderlich and wife, Anne Wenderlich, 2nd district, $380,000.CP 2 TN, LLC to Rosedale International, LLC, $100,000.John Yoakum and wife, Amanda Yoakum to Samuel Want and wife, Cristina Want, 5th district, $325,000.Lois Wood, trustee, et al to Timothy O’Lear and wife Terrie O’Lear, 6th district, $74,900.Jimmy Holt and wife, Betty Holt to Affordable Investments, LLC, 7th district, $85,000. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags District Development Llc Company Commercial Law Public Authority Trustee Affordable Investments Llc Ramaris Enterprises Llc Vertex Realty Group Llc Cocke County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.