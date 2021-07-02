The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for June 14 through June 18.
Hubert Hill, Jr. to John Hixon, 1st district, $73,500.
Hubert Hill, Jr. to John Turner and wife, Bonnie Turner, 1st district, $15,000.
Rick Buckner to Amy Thompson, 6th district, $162,000.
Vickie Lunsford to Donald Thompson and wife, Jennifer Thompson, 9th district, $85,000.
Edward Whitmire to Andres Rossini, 5th district, $190,000.
Terri Duggin to Charles Rhodes and wife, Debra Rhodes, 4th district, $120,000.
WC Crum and wife, Rhonda Crum to Christopher Lampkin, 3rd district, $190,000.
Lee Willis and wife, Ovella Willis to Aeneva Toby and husband, Dakota Toby, 4th district, $152,500.
Dream View Land Development to Jennifer Jones, 5th district, $30,000.
Dream View Land Development to Richard Bartlett and wife, Evelyn Bartlett, 5th district, $30,000.
Oakwood Cabins LLC to Martin Luna and wife, Christine Luna, 5th district, $329,000.
Katherine Petrich to Jeffrey Fraysier, 9th district, $149,900.
Rowena Clark, Et Al to Terry Sprouse, 5th district, $152,000.
Judy Sprouse to Terry Sprouse, 5th district, $130,000.
Marjorie Long to Mikel Streetman, 4th district, $15,000.
David Clevenger to Benjamin Haney, 6th district, $16,800.
Gerald Breeden to Jason Holt, 6th district, $30,000.
Voyles Properties Inc to Mountain Movers LLC, 5th district, $299,000.
Michael Miller and wife Bettye Miller to Patricia Roman, 8th district, $269,000.
Brandon Mullins and wife, Heather Mullins to Kelly Bissonette, 4th district, $84,900.
James Stobbe and wife, Tracy Stobbe to Joel Hoffman and wife, Heather Hoffman, 9th district, $511,000.
Caywood Vanstratum to Ashley Sanderson and husband, Ray Sanderson, 8th district, $49,500.
Julie Henn to William Robertson and wife, Maryanne Robertson, 3rd district, $120,000.
William Myers and wife, Jane Myers to Terry Holt and wife Bobbie Holt, 8th district, $345,000.
Scott Buckner to Joseph Zgrodek, III, 3rd district, $20,000.
Don Kosick and wife, Maria Kosick to Avi Dressler, 9th district, $150,000.
Michal Blazer to Edward ODell, 2nd district, $136,900.
David Lemon to William Skelton and wife, Donna Skelton, 4th district, $145,000.
Dreamview Land Development to Maurie Lulo, Jr. and wife, Mandy Lulo, 5th district, $34,500.
Mary Ford and husband Nathan Ford to Kevin Cheatham and wife, Lori Cheatham, 6th district, $125,775.
Cennie Whiteley to Michael Quigg, Jr., 10 district, $180,000.
Erik Mason to Dylan LeBeau, 6th district, $89,900.
Shandra Ramsey and husband, Brian Ramsey to Kenneth Gooding and wife, Brenda Gooding, 1st district, $50,000.
