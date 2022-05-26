Property Transfers — May 16-20 May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for May 16-20.James Freeman and wife, Teresa Freeman to Joshua Berger and Barbra Stanley, 4th district, $148,000.Thomas Sayers to Danielle Johnson, $65,000Scott Richey to Sean Galloway, 9th district, $12,500.Dale Hux to Stevie Wilson, II and Jay Holeman, 5th district, $126,000.Harold Rolen and Kaya Foust to Charles Brate, II, 5th district, $100,000.Roger Stinson to Kenneth Smith, 3rd district, $64,000.Ernest Hudgins to William Kersey and wife, Karen Kersey, 5th district, $129,900.Phillip Webb to Corey Clark and wife, Jessica Clark, 2nd district, $22,500.Sherman Hudson to East TN, LLC, 6th district, $35,000.Kenneth Shults, et al to Connie Richards, 4th district, $17,900.Jerry Drinnon and wife, Bobbie Jean Drinnon to Charleen Hodges, 8th district, $180,000.Carl Freeman to Donald Kenely and wife, Janet Kenely, 4th district, $47,900.John Naylor and wife, Dianna Naylor to Kerry Jameson and Billie Jo Haggerty, 4th district, $13,000.Randall Coulter, et al to Randall Coulter, 4th district, $52,500.Bryan Seigler, trustee, et al to Pepper Palace Properties, 4th district, $285,000.James Moore to Patricia Clark, 2nd district, $70,000.Frank Newton and wife, Linda Newton to Kelly McKenzie, 9th district, $160,000.Marston Price, Jr. et al to Moody Moon Ridge, LLC, 5th district, $435,000.Cecil Gilland and wife, Donna Gilland to Roger Stokely and wife, Melissa Stokely, 8th district, $7,500.Eugene Arrowood and wife, Brenda Arrowood to Russell St. Pierre and wife, Patricia St. Pierre, 5th district, $26,900.Ruby Lesko to Lisa Wood, trustee, et al, 3rd district, $55,000.Brinkman’s Smoky Mountain Hide A Way Cabin Rentals, LLC to Vicki Kujawa, trustee, et al, 5th district, $0.Union Cemetery of Newport, Inc to Lynette Denton, $1,600.Union Cemetery of Newport, Inc to Ken Kebalo, $800.Tony Duckworth to James Purkey and wife, Patricia Purkey, 8th district, $20,000.Sue Serkosky to Shadeau Mercer, 2nd district, $45,000.David Harricharan to Michael Pulley and wife, Mary Brantner, 7th district, $65,000. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags District Company Public Authority Commercial Law Trustee Moody Moon Ridge Llc East Tn Llc Cocke County Randall Coulter Teresa Freeman Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
