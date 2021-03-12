The following property transfers were recorded in the office of Cocke County Register of Deeds for March 1-5, 2021.
Keith Allen Steele and Judy Ann Steele to Kristin Vittorini and husband, James Vittorini, 5th district, $235,000.
Reece Valentine and wife, Deborah Valentine to Lara Solomon, trustee, 9th district, $399,000.
David Fine to Mark Rice, 5th district, $15,000.
Tammari Norwood and Corey Norwood to Larry Sutton, 7th district, $6,000.
Richard Landry and wife, Amy Collins to Troy Jones and Kara Jones, trustees, 2nd district, $870,000.
Gianfranco Dellasantina to Brian Williams and wife, Angela Williams, 6th district, $37,000.
Craig Wild, Clerk and Master to Meleta Moore, 7th district, $85,000.
Kelvin Ray Freeman and wife, Kally Theresa Freeman to David Markley and wife, Linnie Markley, 6th district, $60,000.
John Williamson to Alfred Werosta and wife, Laura Werosta, 9th district, $200,000.
Roy Vinot and wife, Pamela Vinot to Deborah Marie Jacwue Cohen, 8th district, $16,000.
Gregory Youngblood and wife, Randa Youngblood to Michael Mikolaitis, 2nd district, $249,000.
Gary, Carolyn, Stanley and Jane Susong, Dwight and Denice Marra to James Dick and wife, Kathy Dick, 3rd district, $128,000.
Garry Hamilton, trustee to Chad Huskey and wife, Stephanie Huskey, 5th district, $600,000.
Spectrum Properties, LLC to Lisa Campbell, 6th district, $111,118.
Jerry Simmons and wife, Dorothy Simmons to Paul McDowell, 9th district $250,000.
John Kirkendall to Christopher Babcock and wife Jill McCullough, 1st district, $265,000.
Jonathan Reese to William Michael Reese, 8th district, $8,000.
Nicholas Maddox to Brian Aldridge and wife, Leann Aldridge, 10th district, $180,000.
Union Cemetery of Newport, INC. to Everett Marvin Rollins, 6th district, $1,600.
Union Cemetery of Newport, INC. to Robert Bartley Kyker, 6th district, $4,000.
Deborah Hauck, Teresa Hargrave and Barbara Edwards to Manes Funeral Home, INC., 6th district, $75,000.
Wayne Gunter to Kimbra King, 2nd district, $340,000.
Ernest McNealy, Jr. and Deborah McNealy Arnold to Donald Kenely and wife, Sara Elizabeth Kenely, 2nd district, $8,500.
Logs Legal Group, LLC to Wells Fargo Bank, 2nd district, $72,777.
Richard Baker and wife, Sherry Baker to Eric Beukema, 5th district, $15,000.
Fred Holt and wife, Vicki Holt to Stanley William Buryn, 9th district, $275,000.
Lori Beth Hyder Carter to Beth Katrice Fancher and husband, Terry Eugene Fancher, 8th district, $295,000.
Donald Mathis and wife, Ida Mathis to Mountain Top Land and Timber, LLC, 5th district, $10,000.
