The following property transfers were recorded in the office of Cocke County Register of Deeds for April 2-9.
Jado Properties, LLC to Derek Carroll, 1st district, $9,000.
Ida Styles to Jeffery Phillips, 9th district, $5,000.
Barbara Woof to Melissa Casiano and Nancy Eddington, 4th district, $55,000.
Margaret McMahan to Brittany Kelchner, 1st district, $11,500.
Deborah Eslinger to Kay Edick and Jamie McDonald, 4th district, $12,000.
Robert Fields to Miriam Ramsey, 6th district, $15,000.
Elmer Spradlin and wife, Darlene Spradlin to Robert Spradlin, 1st district, $2,500.
Marla Frankford to Kevin Losee, 3rd district, $25,000.
Daniel Boren to Johnny Robinson and wife, Cathy Robinson, 5th district, $230,000.
Michael Gunter and wife, Patricia Gunter to Kenneth Wisnewski and wife, Stacy Wisnewski, 5th district, $365,000.
Bradley Webb to James Holt, 4th district, $6,000.
Rebecca Jones, trustee to Michael Abrams, 2nd district, $45,000.
Dennis Yarbrough and wife, Rebecca Yarbrough to Ray Spurlock and wife, Kelly Spurlock, 4th district, $27,000.
Edward Brannon to Michael Young and wife Michelle Young, 5th district, $155,000.
Mark Webster and Gary Lindsey to Steven Angelo, 5th district, $30,000.
Marla Lovell and Donita Lovell to Charlene Pruitt, 6th district, $65,000.
Smartbank to Bruce Groves and wife, Karen Groves, 4th district, $12,500.
John, Matilda and Jane Myers to John McGaha and Cynthia Anders, 8th district, $69,000.
Union Cemetery of Newport to Bobby Stinson, 6th district, $2,400.
Union Cemetery of Newport to Angela Epley, 6th district, $800.
Union Cemetery of Newport to Anthony Sawyer, 6th district, $800.
Union Cemetery of Newport to Robert Lyons, 6th district, $800.
Jado Properties, LLC to Joseph Allen, 10th district, $10,000.
Grant Adams and wife, Sandra Adams to Daniel Conard, 1st district, $140,000.
Robert Tucker and David Gaut to David Behney and wife, Martiza Behney, 6th district, $58,900.
Shane Bryant to Jay McGathey, 8th district, $20,000.
Homer James and wife, Peggy James to Johnny Cody, 8th district, $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.