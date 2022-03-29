The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for March 14-18.
John Chittwood and wife, Debra Chittwood to Luke Gilliland and wife, Johnelle Gilliland, 3rd district, $22,500.
Christopher Padgett and wife, Lori Padgett to Malcom Robinson and wife, Raina Robinson, 3rd district, $135,000.
Ray Blazer, et al to Gregory Hancock and wife Lisa Hancock, 2nd district, $340,000.
Shannon Bryant to Elizabeth Costner, 6th district, $70,000.
Lowrey Ratcliff, et al to East TN LLC, 6th district, $60,000.
Bryan Luxton and wife, Brianna Luxton to Roger Kelley and wife, Donna Kelley, 8th district $45,000.
William Kluxen, et al to Patrick Wilkins, 3rd district, $61,000.
Diane Burell to Intrist Properties LLC, 10th district, $20,000.
Colonial Loan Association to Richard Moore, 3rd district, $10,000.
Lake and Resort Properties LLC to Ashley Delibero and husband, Matthew Delibero, 9th district, $1,000,000.
Eric Moeller and wife, Carol Moeller to Eugene Marchione and wife Samantha Marchione, 1st district, $62,000.
Richard Stuart to Samuel Jackson, 8th district, $346,500.
Gary Payne and wife, Teresa Payne to Andrew Scarberry and wife, Nicole Scarberry, 1st district, $14,000.
Jonathan Samples to Patricia Samples, 7th district, $50,000.
Steven Hamlet and wife, Jessica Hamlet to Crystal Chambers, 6th district, $265,000.
Giovanna Ignorato to John Campbell, 8th district, $230,000.
Calvin Ball to Billy Hunt, 6th district, $273,900.
Leonard Dugan to Randal Stuart, 7th district, $12,000.
Craig Wild, Clerk and Master to Eric Ibanez, 5th district, $115,000.
Shirley Sisk, et al to Randy Gillaspy, et al, 8th district, $525,000.
John O’Malley, et al to BH Land 2 LLC, 1st district, $11,911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.