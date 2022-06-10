The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for May 30 - June 3.
Lori Roberts and husband, Michael Roberts to AR Epshtein USA, LLC, $10,846.95
James Niggeman, et al to David Burnett, 4th district, $25,000.
Gary Fox to Timothy Glenn and wife, Jennifer Glenn, 10th district, $265,000.
James Anglin to Cheryl Cluck, 2nd district, $200,000.
Robert Brannon to Christopher Romines and wife, Hannah Romines, 1st district, $510,000.
Craig Wild, Clerk and Master to Sharon Bible, 3rd district, $73,700.
Michael Gagnon to Stephen Rider and Larry Gordon, 11th district, $41,500.
Lowell Mooneyham and wife, Linda Mooneyham to James Gregory and wife, Sonia Gregory, 8th district, $275,000.
Ashley Alms to Mark Dubois and wife, Julie Dubois, 5th district, $13,756,12.
Lawrence Blount, et al to Joshua Mooneyham, et al, 2nd district, $520,000.
Wanda Sutton to Timothy Chrisman and wife, Tammy Chrisman, 4th district, $106,000.
Kimberly Lowery to Kyle Beck, 6th district, $90,000.
Timothy Glenn and wife, Jennifer Glenn to David Jones, 10th district, $300,000.
Shane Naue to Michael Strauss and wife, Rebecca Strauss, 1st district, $50,000.
Dora Ball to Oscar Mendoza and wife, Irma Sandoval, 6th district, $26,000.
Leonard Dugan to David Wilkinson and wife Georgetta Wilkinson, 7th district, $15,000.
Melody Counts and husband, James Starkey to Jordan Brauchler and wife, Wendy Braucher, 6th district, $84,000.
Steven Fine and wife, Alexandria Fine to Christopher Campbell and wife, Sherina Campbell, 5th district, $186,000.
Gino Sinopoli and Celita Sinopoli to Patricia Kasmark and husband, Greg Kasmark, 8th district, $35,000.
Jonathan Stepp and Joshua Stepp to Loch McFee, 3rd district, $45,000.
Robert Williamson, et al to Leanna Millard and Dusty Carwile, 6th district, $20,500.
Guy Hommel, Jr. and wife Gayla Hommel to John Longnecker and wife, Erin Longnecker, 4th district, $35,000.
Shirley Shelton to Lola Hollifield, 5th district, $82,500.
Calvin Greene, et al to Kristina Ortiz, et al, 6th district, $67,500.
Joseph Hines and Kimberly Luchynsky to Justin Newby, et al, 6th district, $175,000.
Karen Graves to Justin Holt and wife, Belgica Holt, 3rd district, $9,500.
Mark Smith and Steven Smith to Twas Properties, LLC, 6th district, $1,975,000.
Gary Ford, et al to Michael Harmon and Brandee Sturgeon, 6th district, $150,000.
Gail Steinbach, et al to Sherry Broadway, 5th district, $495,000.
Kerry Hayes and Kayla Thompson to Michael Hill and wife, Kristen Hill, 4th district, $299,900.
John Perretta to Justin Sifontes and wife, Reba Sifontes, 2nd district, $30,000.
James Holt and Reginald Holt to Black Claw, LLC, 3rd district, $345,000.
Robert Worley to Darrell Ballard, 6th district, $65,000.
Mary Webb, et al to Steve Jones and wife, Brenda Jones, 9th district, $1,200,000.
Cory Talley to Belinda Moore, 6th district, $100,000.
