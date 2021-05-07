The following property transfers were recorded in the office of Cocke County Register of Deeds for April 26-30.
Jignesh Patel and wife, Darshana Patel to Andrew Stamile and wife, Alida Stamile, 8th district, $35,000.
Commerical Bank to Christa Greenfield, 5th district, $1,900.
Mark Marbury and wife, Taffy Marbury to Mark Clark and wife, Brenda Clark, 8th district, $262,000.
Danny Jenkins to Dale Mulkey, 8th district, $50,000.
John Amrhein to Michael Urban and wife, Deanna Urban, 1st district, $22,000.
Artur Bujorneau and wife, Liliana Bujorneau to Kenneth Morgan and Any Green, 8th district, $8,000.
Darlene Ailor and husband, Terry Ailor to James Chavis, Sr. and wife, Neva Chavis, 6th district, $10,000.
Union Cemetery to Chester Suggs and wife, Sue Suggs, 6th district, $1,600.
Union Cemetery to Linda Guzman, 6th district, $800.
Peggy Holston to Jenifer Fadness, 6th district, $153,000.
Gary Samples and wife, Deborah Samples to Lacy Frazier, 8th district, $30,000.
Lois Marie Wood to Joseph Lane and Christopher Mantooth, 8th district, $11,000.
Matthew Woody to Brendan Lafferty, 5th district, $8,500.
James Webber, Jr. to Scott Edward Brown, 2nd district, $16,000.
Jeanie Hurst to William Thomas and wife, Sharri Thomas, 8th district, $30,000.
Terri Miller to Jeffery Hargrave and wife, Silvia Hargrave, 1st district, $27,500.
Joseph Ramsey to Jorge Ayala and Sandra Duque, 6th district, $10,000.
MJS Land Sales to Jay Cosson, III, 5th district, $357,532.
Glenn Steiner to Nathan Barnes and wife, Kaytlyn Barnes, 5th district, $178,500.
James Franklin to John Ryan and wife, Alana Ryan, 5th district $54,900.
Tamar Weaver to Willard Johnson and wife, Sharon Johnson, 9th district, $25,000.
Jonathan Frazier to Richard Worley, 9th district, $12,500.
Terry Cantrell and wife, Vanessa Cantrell to Desirea Birbeck and Blake Graser, 4th district, $45,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Gregory Osicky, 6th district, $160,000.
Danny and Sandra Jenkins to Nora Ray, 9th district, $85,000.
Lowell McCarter and wife, Peggy McCarter to Ofelia Rodriquez, 6th district, $45,000.
Tammy Hinkle to Steven Shiflet and wife, Gwendolyn Shiflet, 2nd district, $68,000.
Ashley White to Michael Tench and wife, Marchetta Tench, 2nd district, $495,000.
