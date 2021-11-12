The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for October 25-29.
Bertha Langford to Ekadashi Patel, 6th district, $101,250.
Danny Minor to Dakota Keller, 6th district, $92,000.
Bobby Stanley to Gilley Mullen, 6th district, $162,500.
Pauline Holt to Thomas Cox, 3rd district, $335,000.
James K. Porter, personal representative to Shane Patterson, 6th district, $50,000.
Joyce Davis to Jason Holt, 6th district, $10,500.
Donald Norwood and wife, Gaylelynne Norwood to Ronan Basler, 1st district, $300,000.
Pamela Smith to Roy McCravey, 7th district, $35,000.
Felicia Hill to Roy McCravey, 7th district, $17,000.
Eric Knight and wife, Kristie Knight to Melody Counts and husband, James Starkey, 6th district, $70,000.
Jimmy Weaver, Et Al to Randy Morris, 3rd district, $7,000.
Lucinda Vassar to Brian Pratt, 2nd district, $250,000.
Gary Samples and wife, Deborah Samples to Richard Leavitt and wife, Amanda Leavitt, 9th district $323,000.
RD Ford to Melissa Parker, 6th district, $142,000.
Henry Fitzgerald to Chad Huskey, 5th district, $85,000.
Guy Hommel, Jr. to Empower Cocke County, 6th district, $50,000.
Jack Oakes and wife, Miranda Oakes to Christy Allen and husband, Derrick Allen, 4th district, $215,000.
Terry Huffman to Beverly Dibiase, trustee, 4th district, $490,000.
Sara Wellman to Stephen Klender and wife, Joanne Klender, 9th district, $220,000.
Martha Newman to Anselmo Morales, 1st district, $30,000.
David Trahan and wife, Edith Trahan to Michael Ameroso, 5th district, $340,000.
Charles Blazer and wife, Cynthia Blazer to Timothy Williams and wife, Stephanie Williams, 5th district, $12,000.
Joseph Lane to Ian Potter and wife, Jennifer Porter, 6th district, $239,900.
Bruce Gregg to James Dickey and wife, Noel Bartholdi, 2nd district, $165,000.
Smoky Mountain Treasure LLC to James Moore, 5th district, $41,600.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance to Donna Hicks, 3rd district, $90,000.
Armando Colmenero to Elmer Lopez, 6th district, $35,000.
