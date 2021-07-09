The following property transfers were recorded in the office of the Cocke County Register of Deeds for June 28 through July 2.
Larry Churchwell, Trustee to Robert Saunders, 2nd district, $8,401.
Gary Ottinger and wife, Mariann Ottinger to Jason Ottinger, 2nd district, $110,000.
Gena Hopkins and husband, Robert Hopkins to Sandy Jones and husband, Keith Jones, 9th district, $422,000.
John Parrish and wife, Rita Parrish to Calvin Norton and wife, Janice Norton, 4th district, $18,000.
Gary Wilson to Terry Ives, Et Al, 5th district, $100,000.
Jerome Mitcheltree, Et Al to Gerald Roberts, 3rd district, $345,000.
Christie Wallace to Hazel Mitcheltree and husband, Jerome Mitcheltree, 2nd district, $117,000.
Clarence Kellerman Estate to Michael Owenby and wife, Krystal Owenby, 4th district, $25,000.
Dianne Stokely to Mark Power, 1st district, $85,000.
Steven Boursiquot and wife, Jennifer Boursiquot to Donald Norwood and wife, Gaylelynne Norwood, 1st district, $15,500.
Kelvin Holt and wife, Lois Holt to Justin Holt and wife, Belgica Holt, 3rd district, $47,000.
Dream View Land Development to Kenneth Ritter and wife, Joanna Ritter, 5th district, $39,000.
Scott Eidson to Jonathan Samples, 6th district, $257,000.
Dustin Gregg and wife, Katie Gregg to Nicholas Shetley and wife, Allison Shetley, 6th district, $155,000.
Timothy White to Robert Tucker, 6th district, $47,700.
Elaine Wester to Michael Chrisman and wife Janey Chrisman, 6th district, $540,000.
Felix Velez to Jason Garrison and wife, Jessica Garrison, 3rd district, $60,000.
Carolyn Jones to George Harding, 6th district, $101,000.
Rhonda Ottinger to Mark Strange and wife, Amber Strange, 8th district, $685,000.
Robert Murrell to Dustin Parks and wife, Danica Parks, 5th district, $235,000.
Terry Knowles and wife Charlotte Knowles to Regina Autrey, 8th district, $30,500.
Cody Bailey to James Johnson and wife, Kimberly Johnson, 1st district, $67,846.
Calvin Norton, Et Al to Cassandre Lang, and husband, James Lang, 6th district, $142,500.
Shirley Stinnett to Betty Smelcer, 6th district, $20,000.
Michael Wood, Jr., Et Al to Richard Eatough, II, 6th district, $30,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.